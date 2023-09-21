Voyager 2023 media awards

Ōtūmoetai College student scared to leave house after being kicked on way home from school

Cira Olivier
By
7 mins to read
A still from a video showing a student about to kick another.

A Tauranga 13-year-old who says he was kicked in the face and shin while walking home from school is now scared to leave the house and has been struggling to sleep since the attack. .

