An Ōtūmoetai College staff member is in hospital after suffering a “significant medical event” on school grounds today, principal Russell Gordon says.

“Staff and family are up there — we are just waiting on news to see how he is,” Gordon told the Bay of Plenty Times.

He said that before the medical event, the staff member had “sought to remove” two unidentified individuals from school grounds.

“He’s returned to the main building and that’s where the medical event occurred.”

He said it was unclear at this stage how the incident involving the unidentified people unfolded, and his focus was on supporting the staff member and his family.

“We just have to deal with the process — everything is not that clear at the moment. Dealing with the aftermath, that will come. But our thoughts and prayers are with our staff member at the moment.”

A post on the school’s Facebook page said there had been a medical emergency involving a staff member, but reiterated that all students were safe.

Police responded to reports of a disorder at a school on Windsor Rd at around 1pm.

A spokesman said one person was treated by ambulance staff at the scene and police were liaising with those involved.

