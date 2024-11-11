The opportunity to film an orca that “dragged belly” along the Mount Maunganui shoreline this month was a “once in a lifetime” opportunity but the rare moment could result in an official warning and fine from the Department of Conservation.
Jahl Marshall is director of Media Masters and specialises in real estate photography and videography, but he was shooting a friend’s hydrofoiling dinghy on a recent Friday when an orca swam through his shot.
Standing by the shoreline operating a drone, he redirected his lens.
“It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get that footage.
“I’m just feeling grateful to get it and to live in a place as beautiful as we do.”
Kelly said: “I didn’t go out there to interact with them, I actually went out to go for a paddle around Moturiki Island and within 5m of being offshore a mum and a calf just beelined towards me and I freaked out.
“That was the start of about 20 to 25 minutes of interaction with them - the drone stuff was just the last kind of five minutes.
“It scared me so much, but I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Kelly said.
One week on he was still “buzzing” from the experience.
“It was quite insane. I turned south and paddled to Mussel Rock and around Mussel Rock, they just followed me and I could hear them behind me coming up for breaths.
“That was the start of it, what you saw in the footage was the last five minutes of it really.