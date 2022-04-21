A road washout at Otara Rd in in October last year requires an estimated $130,000 of repair work. Photo / LDR

Council concerned over gambling problem in district

Ōpōtiki District Council is seeking action from central government to reduce harm caused in the district by pokies.

The Department of Internal Affairs is consulting on a discussion document titled Reducing Pokies Harm and the council has made a submission that emphasises the disproportionate harm pokies cause in the Ōpōtiki district.

In a letter to Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti, the council said Ōpōtiki was consistently in the top five districts for gaming machine proceeds per capita.

"Losses per head of population have been almost double the national average, year on year, since 2015."

One of the changes the council seeks is for the department to create legislation that would cap gaming machine proceeds based on the average income in the communities where the machines are situated.

It also seeks that the Government invest more resources into problem-gambling services in provincial New Zealand, where fewer health services are available.

"In the last 12 months central government collected close to $50,000 in gambling levies from gaming machine users in this district alone. In return, the Ministry of Health spent, on average, less than 20 hours assisting people with gambling problems in Ōpōtiki."

The council has a sinking lid policy on gambling machine venues, which means no new venues can be created in the district.

Big plans for Matariki

Ōpōtiki is determined to be the go-to place in the central North Island for Matariki events this year and has applied to four organisations for funding.

In a report to the council this week, events manager Joseph Hayes sought support for funding applications to the Aotearoa Gaming Trust and The Lion Foundation, Bay Trust and Trust Horizon for the Ōpōtiki Matariki Festival in June.

This year it will be the fourth Matariki event organised by the council since 2019. The previous three have been well attended, with last year featuring an extended programme of events. Hayes said last year's event was a first step toward the council's vision to make Ōpōtiki the central North Island's go-to destination for celebrating Matariki.

He said that with this year being the first to have a Matariki public holiday, on June 24, it would be another step towards realising the vision.

Celebrations are planned to take place throughout the week, from June 20 to 26.

"We will continue to create and establish Matariki events and provide an umbrella for event organisers and groups in the community to promote their Matariki events through."

Storm damage cost estimation

The combined cost of repairing storm damage to Ōpōtiki district roads over the past six months has been estimated at $545,000.

National transport agency Waka Kotahi has approved funding for a large portion of this, however, Ōpōtiki district will be required to stump up over $100,000. The council expects to fund these costs through loans so the repairs will not have a major impact on rates.

Heavy rain events in October and February, combined with strong winds, caused widespread damage across the district.

In a report to the council this week, transport engineer Dale Clarke sought approval of additional capital spending to meet the council's share of the costs for road damage from the two storms.

He said September and October received much higher-than-average rainfall, with 337mm in September, up from the historical average of 214, and 396mm in October, almost double the historical average of 213.

Further rain events on October 26 and 30 caused widespread damage, particularly in the upper reaches of the Otara River. Strong winds on November 2 and 3 combined with the sodden ground conditions added to the issues, with widespread tree damage requiring a major clean-up.

The major damage caused by these storms was on Otara and Tutaetoko roads where the high storm flow caused the rivers to undermine the road, which partially washed out.

The cost of repairs from these events was estimated at $130,000.

Over February 6 and 7, 172.5mm of rain, far in excess of the historical average of 92mm, resulted in a further washout of Otara Rd, including the undermining of the eastern abutment and pier of the Tutaetoko Stream Bridge, a dropout of the Kukumoa corner of the cycle path, pavement damage on Ngarue Rd, and slippage undermining Waiōtahe Valley School grounds on Gabriels Gully Rd.

The cost of these repairs has been estimated at $415,000, with the greatest cost being the bridge repairs at $220,000. Repairs are expected to be completed by the end of June.

Councillors voted to approve the additional spending of $545,000.