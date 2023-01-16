Opotiki firearms incident: Police appeal for information

Police car. Photo / File

Police are asking for the public’s help after an incident in Opotiki at the weekend that left a man injured.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at about 5pm on Saturday after the man was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, following an altercation understood to involve gang members, police said in a media statement.

The victim remains in the hospital in a stable condition.

Now, investigators were working to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.

“Initial inquiries suggest the matter involved parties are known to each other and police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the wider public,” the statement said.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information about what happened or the parties involved.

Call 105 and quote file number 230116/8669, or give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.