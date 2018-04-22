Opinion: It's hard to get back into good habits when they've been broken for so long

Jax Pevreal and Klynt Te Wheoro-Lucas are helping people get in shape. Photo / File

It can be pretty hard getting back into good habits when they've been broken for so long.

Holidays, birthdays and social gatherings are lots of fun and over the warmer months there are loads of them.

After a good couple of months of laziness and indulgence, and a few extra kilograms joining me on the journey, I decided it is time to get back into the good habits I have been neglecting in place of temporary highs.

I started at the weekend, with a 10km walk and planned to do a short run on Sunday to slowly get myself back on track.

Then a friend reminded me of the training offered by Tauranga couple Jax Pevreal and Klynt Te Wheoro-Lucas, who have been offering free workouts to help people transform their lives for the better.

Considering I had written a couple of stories about the couple and their efforts in recent months I thought it was a great idea to not only try out their workout, but also give my lack of fitness a bit of a wake-up call.

So I headed to Tauranga Boys' College where the workouts are held and took part. I say took part instead of completed because I struggled - my lack of fitness that I had brought upon myself was a bit of a barrier to get over.

It was hard (really only for myself because some others were smashing it) but it felt great - and so worth it.

I'm looking forward to going again so they can help me claim back that fitness I've lost.