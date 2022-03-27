People still need to take care when lighting outdoor fires. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty district is now in an open fire season.

The change came into effect at 8am today.

This includes Tauranga, South Waikato, Western Bay of Plenty, Taupō, Whakatāne, Kawerau and Ōpōtiki.

District manager Jeff Maunder says an open fire season means permits are no longer required to light fires in the open air.

"The recent weather conditions have reduced the fire risk and we're comfortable that fire permits are not needed at this time," he says.

However, Jeff reminds everyone that they still need to take care and be responsible when lighting outdoor fires.

"Before you light a fire, make sure to check the conditions on www.checkitsalright.nz. If it's hot and windy, please postpone your fire until the conditions are less of a risk."