Op-shop fashion show fundraiser for Te Puke Anglican Church

Ready for the fashion parade: Jo Page, Halina Taylor, Benson Taylor and Gill Ludbrook.

Op shop couture is coming to Te Puke at the weekend.

Te Puke’s Anglican Community Care Shop is hosting its second fashion show on Saturday.

Like the first one in 2020, the show has been organised by shop manager Gill Ludbrook, and will offer a chance to see - and buy - casual day wear, evening and active wear that has been donated by the local community.

Unlike the first one, Saturday’s show will be free of Covid-19 restrictions around seating and numbers, and will also feature men’s and children’s clothes.

With space limited, only women’s clothing will be for sale straight after the event, but the men’s and children’s clothing will be back in the shop next week.

“It will be good clothing at great prices compared to what their original price would have been,” says Gill.

Help is coming from Gill’s sister Jo Page, who is well-known in the Bay of Plenty for her modelling and fashion expertise.

She will match up clothing and accessories to show how it is possible to make a stunning impression without breaking the bank.

“Jo is our fashion guru helping with a lot of the fitting, clothing and compering.”

Many of the models as well as the behind-the-scenes helpers are shop volunteers.

“They are doing different jobs and bringing plates for afternoon tea and all being very, very helpful and supportive.”

All the clothing on show has been donated to the shop.

“A good friend of mine said ‘are you having a fashion parade this year?’ because she hadn’t been able to come last time, so I thought about it and thought, ‘yes, we can have one more,” says Gill.

That was late last year and she has been collecting clothes for the show since before Christmas.

Money raised by the event will go towards restoration work in the church and for outreach work.

The show will begin at 2.30pm in the Anglican Church Hall. Entry will be by a donation of something non-perishable for Te Puke foodbank.

“That worked amazingly last time, we had boxes and boxes.”

Afternoon tea will be provided.