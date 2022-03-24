Police were called to the scene on Windermere Dr. Photo / NZME

One person has been seriously injured after crashing into a barrier arm on Windermere Drive in Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the single-vehicle crash around 12pm.

The incident happened at the entrance to a premises on Windermere Drive

Fire services and police cut the barrier arm free to remove the sole occupant from the vehicle, the spokeswoman said.

The occupant is reported to have serious injuries.

A St John spokeswoman said they received a call to an incident at Windermere Campus, Poike, about 12.02pm.

Two ambulances responded to the scene and treated one patient who was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.