Police were called to help fire and ambulance crews. Photo / NZME

One person has been airlifted out of Waihī with serious injuries this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to help fire and ambulance crews at the scene of a shed fire on Mangatoetoe St around 7.15am.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and a rescue helicopter were sent to the scene and treated one person with serious injuries.

They were airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one appliance from Waihī was sent to the scene.