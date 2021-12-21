One dead in Bay of Plenty crash

The death has been referred to the coroner. Photo / NZME

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 at Tahawai.

He was the driver of one vehicle and the three occupants of the other vehicle received minor injuries.

Police were alerted to a crash, between Tuapiro Rd and Hikurangi Rd, shortly after 8.30pm.

The Serious Crash Unit has been in attendance and inquiries are ongoing, police said today.

The road has been opened, after being closed in both directions for some time last night.

