The Complex 2 development in Tauranga's Historic Village features a new cafe, which is hoped to be open by June. Photo / Hunter Studio
NZME has launched On The Up – a national campaign showcasing amazing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities. Reporter Megan Wilson speaks to hospitality businesses about the revitalisation and “great potential” of Tauranga’s Historic Village.
It is a new era for the Historic Village as two “destination” eateries plan to open in June, attracting more visitors to the growing area.
More than 230,000 people visit the quaint and colourful village annually, which is home to boutique stores, event spaces and eateries.
The 17th Ave village hosts up to 10 large community festivals annually, including the Diwali Festival, Chinese New Year, Tauranga Multicultural Festival, and the National Jazz Festival, each attracting thousands of attendees.
The Village Barber owner Trina Pyle was celebrating five years in business at the village in May.
She signed the lease in 2020 and was “proud” to say the business had survived Covid-19.
Pyle started offering a special rate for Tauranga Hospital staff during Covid-19 and continued doing so as she loved giving back to essential services.
She was not increasing prices this year, as families have had “a tough few years”.
She thanked her “best support person” Des McCleary and her loyal customers.
Pyle said many clients said it would take “forever” to find parking, and the council should consider allocated parking for village customers “so that they can pop in, do a shop, have a quick bite to eat, get a haircut”.
The council’s venue and events manager Nelita Byrne said it was working through parking options as part of the Historic Village Grounds plan.
Byrne said the village was “well connected” to alternative transport options, with the bus stopping nearby and being on the Kōpūrererua Valley Cycleway.
A ‘destination’ cafe to open
A new cafe in the “heart” of the village is preparing to open after two years of construction.
Byrne said the cafe was part of the council’s $7.2m Complex 2 development, which included a commercial kitchen, the Balcony Room venue with capacity for 175 people, two retail spaces – already open for business – an office space, public toilets, and service facilities to support functions and events.
The “destination” cafe, which seated more than 60 patrons indoors and had outdoor seating, would serve the surrounding business precinct, including Tauranga Hospital, 17th Avenue Business Park, and The Kollective co-working community.
The council was in the negotiation stage of the procurement process for a tenant and hoped to have the cafe open by June.