Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On The Up: Tauranga barista Matt Ross to compete in Aotearoa Barista Champs 2025

Kaitlyn Morrell
By
Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

Tauranga barista Matt Ross will be competing at the Aotearoa Barista Champs 2025 later this month in Upper Hutt. Photo / Kaitlyn Morrell

Tauranga barista Matt Ross will be competing at the Aotearoa Barista Champs 2025 later this month in Upper Hutt. Photo / Kaitlyn Morrell

As the owner of a specialty coffee shop, Tauranga barista Matt Ross is passionate about a good brew.

Now he is preparing to test his skills against the best brewers in the business, as he returns to the Aotearoa Barista Champs.

Ross spends his days making cuppas, chatting to customers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save