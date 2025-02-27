“We know our strengths and don’t get sidetracked by other stuff, so people come here because they just want good coffee.”
Crompton said it was exciting for Hamilton to get “global” recognition.
“We are incredibly proud to represent New Zealand on the world stage. This ranking is a testament to our passion and dedication over the years, and it’s a reflection of the hard work ... that we put into every cup.
“We’re thrilled to share this achievement with the community that has been behind us from the start.”
Fresh out of high school, the duo met in Auckland through flatmates, when Crompton was brought around for “a show and tell”, Woodcock said with a laugh, and they immediately became friends.
Figuring out their next steps in life, Woodcock went to Queenstown, and Crompton went overseas, but they remained in close contact.
It was in Queenstown where Woodcock first came in touch with roasted coffee.
He said as a young lad, he didn’t realise that “coffee doesn’t come all ready to drink” and was intrigued by the process behind it.
Woodcock and Crompton eventually returned to Hamilton and at the age of 24 decided to make coffee their life.
With Crompton working at a cafe, the duo pooled their skills and resources together to roast their own coffee and open a store.
They found an old building on the corner of Hood and Victoria Sts and leased it for less than $200 a week.
The lease was fixed for two years – a “bloody long time”, Woodcock thought, especially since coffee roasters were quite a niche business at the time and they didn’t know if their venture was going to be successful.
“But with rent at just $150 a week ... and a block of butter being $2, we thought we’ll just sit here and drink coffee until rent runs out if it fails,” Woodcock said.