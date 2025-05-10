NZME has launched On The Up — a national campaign showcasing amazing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities. In this story, reporter Megan Wilson talks to Tauranga model, artist, and fashion designer Hannah Cross who is making her mark in the pageanting world.
Former Mount Maunganui College student Hannah Cross grew up “on the stage”.
The 21-year-old said Baycourt was like a “second home” as she sang in a choir, danced, did kapa haka, Stage Challenge, and other school-organised events.
When she moved to Auckland in 2022 to start a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, she found “there wasn’t really anything like that for me anymore”.
She said it felt “amazing” and “fulfilling” to give back.
Becoming a Miss Universe New Zealand finalist
Cross finished her degree at the University of Auckland, moved back to Tauranga at the end of last year and was “living a quiet artist life”.
In late February/early March, Cross was asked by Miss Universe New Zealand if she wanted to be involved.
Cross said she initially felt a bit sceptical as she had planned on taking a break because it was “such a full-on world”.
Cross said the director had seen her work with Miss Auckland and her modelling photoshoots and collaborations with brands, which she had done for the past three years.
“Being in Tauranga again and being around my family and my friends ... I thought, why not? I can use this platform to promote my beautiful Mount Maunganui and also be really proud of where I come from ... and put that on the world stage.”
Cross was confirmed as a finalist in the 2025 pageant.
Between now and the final in June, Cross was planning and hosting charity fundraisers, including a “pink-themed” art auction for the Breast Cancer Foundation, which she would be including some of her work in.
She was also “jumping for cancer” - a skydiving initiative by the Cancer Society.
Cross said she would do photo shoots, rehearsals, and attend other pageanting events in Auckland.