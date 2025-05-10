“Once you leave high school ... all of these amazing opportunities for performing arts, they actually just kind of disappear because you get thrust into the adult life.”

Tauranga artist and model Hannah Cross came second runner-up in the Miss Auckland pageant last year. Photo / Supplied

When she found pageanting in Auckland, she found a way to blend her love of getting involved in the community and “be on stage again and perform”.

Cross entered her first pageant - Miss Auckland - last year and came second runner-up.

It was an “incredible experience” - she raised money for charity I Am Hope through a paint and sip event and volunteered at schools and Everybody Eats - a charity which provides free meals.

She said it felt “amazing” and “fulfilling” to give back.

Becoming a Miss Universe New Zealand finalist

Cross finished her degree at the University of Auckland, moved back to Tauranga at the end of last year and was “living a quiet artist life”.

In late February/early March, Cross was asked by Miss Universe New Zealand if she wanted to be involved.

Cross said she initially felt a bit sceptical as she had planned on taking a break because it was “such a full-on world”.

Cross said the director had seen her work with Miss Auckland and her modelling photoshoots and collaborations with brands, which she had done for the past three years.

“Being in Tauranga again and being around my family and my friends ... I thought, why not? I can use this platform to promote my beautiful Mount Maunganui and also be really proud of where I come from ... and put that on the world stage.”

Tauranga artist Hannah Cross has been modelling for the past three years. Photo / Anand Kulkarni Photography

Cross was confirmed as a finalist in the 2025 pageant.

Between now and the final in June, Cross was planning and hosting charity fundraisers, including a “pink-themed” art auction for the Breast Cancer Foundation, which she would be including some of her work in.

She was also “jumping for cancer” - a skydiving initiative by the Cancer Society.

Cross said she would do photo shoots, rehearsals, and attend other pageanting events in Auckland.

‘Incredible’ opportunities

She said it was “widely accepted” that “you have to be pretty in order to be successful” in the pageanting world.

Cross said this was not true as self-confidence, a positive mindset, personality, technique, poise, and grace were all part of it.

“What’s also really amazing about pageantry now and how it’s evolved is it’s able to use a platform to raise money and build awareness for charities ... ”

Tauranga artist Hannah Cross' artwork. Photo / Supplied

“It encourages other young women as well to really see their place in their community and go, ‘Well, where can I help?’”

Cross said she had some “incredible” opportunities resulting from pageanting - she had worked with well-known brands and was walking in New Zealand Fashion Week this year.

“It’s been so great for my modelling career.”

One of her biggest goals was to win Miss Universe New Zealand, as she would love to put her artwork “out there” on a global scale.

Another was to have her own fashion designer brand, as she was already designing clothes, including her national costume for Miss Universe.

Cross also planned to enter the World of Wearable Art competition in the near future.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.