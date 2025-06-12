The finals were held on the weekend in Hamilton, with competitors judged on craftsmanship, commitment to the trade and examples of their work.

Davies walked away with the title, the Ken Read Memorial Trophy, a $10,000 Mitre 10 prize pack and national recognition as one of the industry’s most promising up-and-comers.

“I was feeling confident going into the awards night, and I was quite happy with how I’d done throughout the competition,” he said.

“To be able to top it off with taking this top spot was incredible.”

When his name was called, it was the looks of “amazement” and pride on his family’s faces that got to him.

Davies said the win would help his future in the trades.

“It’s the start of something big, so being able to get my name out into the wider community from this challenge is a great opportunity.”

Scott Davies left school at the age of 16 to pursue building and has been an apprentice for three years. Photo / NZCB

He said he would love to run his own company one day.

“I’ve loved every second of being in the trade, and I hope I can make an impact on this industry in the future.”

As part of a series of tests in the two-day final, competitors were challenged to build a traditional carpenter’s tool, known as a sawhorse, in an hour.

The build was designed to test speed, precision and decision-making under pressure.

Davies told the Bay of Plenty Times building the sawhorse involved some “compound cuts and complex angles”.

“I was going full bore for the whole hour, and I only just got mine done, and then we got some extra time, which was nice to be able to fine-tune it.”

Davies said he decided to be a builder after constructing a halfpipe for a Year 10 project.

“I loved every second from designing to putting in the last screw.”

He left Pāpāmoa College in Year 12, aged 16, and started a building course as part of a Gateway programme.

He has been working as a carpenter for three and a half years, three of those as an apprentice through the BCITO – Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation.

“It sounded a lot better to be paid to learn, and I’ve always been hands-on and practical.

“My training adviser saw something in me from day one and offered me a building job, so I took that opportunity and started my career in the trade.”

Adviser Sam Thompson said it was good to see Davies’ hard work pay off.

“To see how serious he’s taken the competition, he’s thought of everything and done a lot of prep to help him get this far.”

Thompson said Davies impressed from “day dot” of his apprenticeship, showing drive, enthusiasm and preparation.

During the challenge, Davies had to build a sawhorse stool within an hour. Photo / NZCB

“He’s got a passion for building, he’s just an all-around.”

He said being a great apprentice was “all about attitude”.

“It’s having an interest and being keen, turning up on time, and being prepared to listen.”

He advised any young people considering the apprentice pathway to “jump at it”.

“It doesn’t feel like a job when you’re doing what you love.”

The pair were among more than 10,000 people working in construction in Tauranga, according to Infometrics data.

It was ranked the city’s second-largest industry by employment and third-largest by economic value, with a GDP of $965.1 million in the year to March 2024.

Of the 12% of the city’s workforce employed in the sector, just under 6000 were in construction services and about 2700 in building construction.

NZCB has over 350 trainee apprentice members nationwide, including 17 employed in Tauranga.

They have 145 qualified builder members in the Tauranga region, with more across the wider Bay of Plenty.

Nationally, there were over 17,000 carpentry and joinery apprentices.

Chief executive Malcolm Fleming said it was always great to see quality apprentices coming through.

“The Apprentice Challenge showcased a very high level of skill and passion from those who competed, and the future is bright.

“Opportunities are out there for those who show the right attitude, a desire to learn, and a willingness to work hard.”

Jack Mathis from Waikato took second place in the Apprentice Challenge, Nelson local Charlette Bone finished third and Taranaki’s Jake Dugdale was awarded the Chairperson’s Personality Award.

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.