Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

On The Up: Sisters & Co charity lunch raises $26,700 for Aerocool Rescue Helicopter

Kaitlyn Morrell
By
Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
4 mins to read

Mount Maunganui-based department store Sisters & Co raised more than $25,000 for the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter at a charity lunch on Wednesday. Photo / Nicole Troost

Mount Maunganui-based department store Sisters & Co raised more than $25,000 for the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter at a charity lunch on Wednesday. Photo / Nicole Troost

A Mount Maunganui fashion business has raised more than $25,000 by bringing together some of New Zealand’s most talented designers to support a rescue helicopter service.

Sisters & Co hosted the Winter Solstice Charity Lunch and auction on Wednesday, with 100% of proceeds going to the .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times