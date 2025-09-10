Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On The Up: Scrapping old boat in Tauranga funds youth sailing programmes

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
By
MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST·SunLive·
4 mins to read

The Karangi sitting in the cradle at Tauranga Marina. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

The Karangi sitting in the cradle at Tauranga Marina. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

A once-proud motor sailer that spent years moored off Ōmokoroa has been donated by its owner to raise funds for youth sailing, thanks to a group of sailing buddies who rallied to help.

The project also offers a rare bright spot in a growing issue of derelict boats clogging the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save