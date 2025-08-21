“Others don’t have the skills or time to maintain their boats, and some just lose interest and walk away.
“Unfortunately, if those boats sink, they may become hazards to navigation, create environmental risks and become costly to dispose of.”
Severe weather events in recent years have only made matters worse.
Boats already in poor condition were more likely to break free from moorings or sink during storms, creating urgent safety and environmental concerns in potentially hazardous conditions.
The Bay of Plenty Harbourmaster team manages 490 moorings across the region and annual inspections by the regional council’s marine biosecurity dive team revealed about 40% of vessels moored in Tauranga Harbour were showing signs of neglect, with no recent hull maintenance.
“This is a red flag,” Peters said.
“Neglected boats are more likely to become derelict and, once they reach that point, the costs and risks of sinking multiply.”
Removing a sunken vessel was no small task, Peters said.
The cost depended on the size of the boat, the materials it was made from and how difficult it was to access – especially if it had sunk in deep water.
“Even a relatively small boat can cost thousands to recover,” Peters said.