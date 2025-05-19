NZME has launched On The Up – a national campaign showcasing amazing stories of inspiration, success, courage and possibilities. Reporter Megan Wilson speaks to the new owners of the “iconic” Mount Maunganui building where Event Cinemas used to be, and how they have transformed the space.
The former Event Cinemascomplex in downtown Mount Maunganui has been getting “a makeover”.
New owners and Mount Maunganui locals Leigh and Roberto Stevens bought the building in June 2021 after the cinema closed permanently in 2020, falling victim to the impacts of Covid-19.
Roberto said the couple bought the “iconic” building opposite Coronation Park, which they “saw potential for”, while Leigh said her husband “loves a good challenge”.
This included the waiting booth in the downstairs foyer, some lighting, light boxes above each theatre which showed what movie was playing, and light boxes for movie posters.
“Obviously a tenant can take away all that ... but it’s just nice for us to do that,” Roberto said.
‘A real drawcard’
Roberto said they were seeking “any interest” from potential tenants for the two separate spaces upstairs and downstairs.
Leigh said it could work for retail, hospitality, functions, an office or shared working space.
“I would love something to go in here that is an asset to the town and that has a vibrant kind of feel and brings people in to use the nearby beautiful retail shops, or use the hospitality around here.”
She hoped it would be “a real drawcard” and help fill people’s day when they visited the Mount.
“Having a makeover, I think it will make people see it quite differently rather than the tired building that it kind of was.”
‘Not many people had the vision’
Roberto said they started renovating after deciding they needed to do something with the building “rather than wait for someone to come along”.