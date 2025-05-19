Renovations started about a year ago and were expected to be finished in two months.

Two of the four theatres have been converted into undercover parking. The other two could serve as boardrooms or private function/meeting rooms, and one has an original cinema screen.

The renovations have also included new joinery and glass frontage upstairs, independent access to get upstairs, and “fully tiled” showers and toilets.

Owners Roberto and Leigh Stevens are renovating the building in Mount Maunganui which used to be Event Cinemas. Photo / Megan Wilson

The Stevens have kept a couple of remnants from the cinema as a nod to its former life.

This included the waiting booth in the downstairs foyer, some lighting, light boxes above each theatre which showed what movie was playing, and light boxes for movie posters.

“Obviously a tenant can take away all that ... but it’s just nice for us to do that,” Roberto said.

‘A real drawcard’

Roberto said they were seeking “any interest” from potential tenants for the two separate spaces upstairs and downstairs.

Leigh said it could work for retail, hospitality, functions, an office or shared working space.

An artist's impression of a newly renovated Mount Maunganui building where Event Cinemas used to be. Photo / Supplied

“I would love something to go in here that is an asset to the town and that has a vibrant kind of feel and brings people in to use the nearby beautiful retail shops, or use the hospitality around here.”

She hoped it would be “a real drawcard” and help fill people’s day when they visited the Mount.

“Having a makeover, I think it will make people see it quite differently rather than the tired building that it kind of was.”

‘Not many people had the vision’

Roberto said they started renovating after deciding they needed to do something with the building “rather than wait for someone to come along”.

“The building in the state that it was set up for a theatre wasn’t really suitable for anyone. And not many people had the vision for anything.

The former Event Cinemas complex in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Supplied

“We just want to get it to a point where it’s ready to go as a clear, empty sort of shell.”

Leigh said the couple had repurposed the building to the point where tenants would only need to do their fit-out.

Structurally, they were adding two stairwells and a large window. New carpets would also be laid.

The building included a large downstairs space at street level.

Upstairs, there were two theatre-sized spaces with a landing for an entrance and functions.

The building includes a commercial-grade lift, a secure loading bay, extensive air conditioning systems, and “substantial” fire escapes and sprinkler systems, Leigh said.

It also featured a “manager’s or short-term” apartment.

Those interested in leasing the building can contact the Stevens at cceproperty@gmail.com.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.