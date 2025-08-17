Advertisement
On The Up: Mount Maunganui start-up Dispute Buddy wins global grant for legal tech growth

Kaitlyn Morrell
By
Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
3 mins to read

Dispute Buddy, founded by Jenny Rudd, was named out of 400 start-ups as one of two winners of a $5000 grant from Airwallex. Photo / Supplied

A small legal tech start-up run from Mount Maunganui has won a global growth grant to help establish itself in overseas markets.

Dispute Buddy, founded by Jenny Rudd, was one of two start-ups chosen from a pool of 400 New Zealand-based entrants to win a $5000 Airwallex Global Grant.

