It is Aotearoa’s only Māori and Pacific-owned commercial and scientific diving company. Services ranged from hull cleans and biosecurity to film production – including work on blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water.
Courtney said they were “really shocked” but “humbled” to be a finalist.
“I think environmental technology is an exciting space, and you can embody regeneration and kaitiakitanga [guardianship] really well if you integrate traditional knowledge with technology.”
She said the pair have worked hard to make their business unique, connect with others and consistently deliver well.
“It takes a lot of courage and faith to try something different and think laterally about how you can improve your industry or the environment.”
Tua said winning the award would add credibility to the company and belief in what it was doing.
“It‘s recognition that what we’re doing for the people, for the environment, it does mean something – people care, and it‘s worthwhile.
“There’s a really bright future in the environmental space.
“We’re combining mātauranga Māori and Pasifika values, integrating that with technology to give real clarity on where the state of our water is.”
The NZ Hi-Tech Awards will be held this evening at Wellington‘s TSB Arena.
NZ Hi-Tech Awards Bay of Plenty finalists
Flowpresso - Best Manufacturer
Bluelab - Best Manufacturer
Carepatron - Best Software
SYOS Aerospace - Company of the Year
Jenny Rudd - Inspiring Individual.
– Source: NZ Hi-Tech Awards
Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.