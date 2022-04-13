Sebastian Kelly-Chew, 8, can't wait to get hunting to find green Easter bunny eggs hidden about Katikati this Easter weekend. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Sebastian Kelly-Chew, 8, can't wait to get hunting to find green Easter bunny eggs hidden about Katikati this Easter weekend. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

If rabbits are pests, Katikati is getting overrun right now.

It's bunnies galore throughout the main street and at well known Katikati venues but no one is complaining ... as these bunnies are delicious.

The community is gearing up for a long weekend of Easter egg hunting, painted rock hunting, competitions, a movie and various church services.

Eves Katikati is running a fun family event where 10 green Easter bunny eggs are scattered throughout the town.

The idea is for families to chase down the bunny egg posters note the location or take a photo, send it into Eves and get a sweet treat.

Melissa Kelly and Joanne Hurne came up with the Easter egg idea.

''We just wanted to do something for the community.

''We've all been through the Covid situation, we've been separated for two and half years so it's time to come together now and do something fun,'' Melissa says.

No one needs to register, just do the hunt and email back the list of venues or photos by Easter Sunday. Either email Melissa on melissa.kelly@eves.co.nz or joanne.hurne

Katikati Leos Club members are hopping around planting painted rocks in Haiku domain for kids to find on Saturday morning and exchange for chocolate Easter eggs. The event runs from 10am-12 noon.

Katikati Bird Gardens are having their annual Easter egg hunt on Sunday. Three-hundred coloured balls will be hidden around the gardens, and at noon the children can set out to find one. When children return to the café with their ball they can swap it for an Easter egg.

There is also a secret number of rabbits placed around the gardens for the children to find and count. Binky the Easter Egg Bunny will be on hand. Regular admission prices apply.

Katch Katikati is running Easter Movie Hop on Easter Monday at 10.30am at The Arts Junction.

Katikati Library is offering a colouring-in competition and activity book until April 30.

Check with your local church for Good Friday and Easter Sunday services.