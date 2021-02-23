Omanawa murder accused denies charges, identity remains suppressed

Tauranga Court House. Photo / File

The identity of a Bay of Plenty man who has denied murdering 30-year-old Tauranga man Jamin Roemaata Harrison remains a secret until the start of his trial next year.

The 51-year-old defendant, who appeared in the Tauranga High Court today via an audio visual link from prison, pleaded not gulty to one charge each of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, namely a shotgun.

Harrison's body was found by police at a McLaren Falls Rd property on January 25 this year, after officers responded to reports of a person being injured at the address.

The defendant's not guilty pleas were entered by his lawyer Maria Pecotic on his behalf.

Justice Graham Lang told the defendant he would seek a jury trial hearing date in April or May next year in the High Court at Rotorua.

Justice Lang said the interim name suppresion order would remain in place until the defendant's trial next year.

He further remanded the murder accused in custody to next appear in the same court on June 30 for a trial callover hearing to discuss trial dates and any pre-tiral matters.