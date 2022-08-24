Kaitiaki from Ngati Hangarau hapu regular turn away dozens of people visiting Omanawa Falls over the summer. Photo / NZME

Kaitiaki from Ngati Hangarau hapu regular turn away dozens of people visiting Omanawa Falls over the summer. Photo / NZME

Cliff stabilisation and construction of a safe public walking track at Omanawa Falls are under way after the multi-million dollar improvement project got the green light.

Despite access to the falls being closed for many years, every summer people ignore safety advice and attempt the risky climb down to the base of the falls.

In the past three years, two people have died while many others over the years have needed rescuing after seriously injuring themselves.



Independent commissioners Gina Sweetman and Russell De Luca, after a joint hearing in April, granted resource consent for Tauranga City Council and Ngāti Hangarau to upgrade the falls - including a "physically and culturally" safe public trail and visitor centre to support guided tours.

The consent application was lodged with the Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Western Bay of Plenty District Council, and the commissioners' decision was released in May.

The applicant has requested a five-year consent duration for the regional consents.

The three-staged consent includes constructing a walking track leading to the edge of the waterfall pool, three viewing platforms over the falls, on-site car parking for 77 vehicles, public toilet facilities and a visitor centre.

Ngāti Hangarau and Tourism Bay of Plenty are exploring longer-term options for managing access to the falls.

The consent also provides for an 'Omanawa Falls - The Experience' involving access to the waterfall pool, guided tours associated with the visitor centre, special events, private hui and wananga.

Swimming in the waterfall pool will not be permitted.

In their written decision, the two commissioners said: "While acknowledging the understandable concerns raised by submitters, we consider that the proposal overall will result in positive effects; primarily by making what is currently an unsafe and unsatisfactory situation into one that is safe, managed and controlled.

"We are satisfied that the conditions agreed between the applicant and the two councils are adequate and appropriate to address the concerns expressed by the submitters and potential adverse effects arising from the activities on the site."

One of the falls' neighbouring residents has appealed the consent after telling the commissioners her main concerns were the increased public assembly, the noise levels, the use of the visitor's centre and the proximity of the walking track to her boundary.

The appellant told the Bay of Plenty Times that after receiving legal advice, she would not comment further while the matter was before the courts.

Tauranga City Council's parks & recreation manager Warren Aitken. Photo / NZME

Tauranga City Council's parks & recreation manager Warren Aitken told the Bay of Plenty Times that the Environment Court had granted early commencement of the works for health and safety reasons while the substantive appeal matters were worked through.

"The scope of the works approved for early commencement included cliff stabilisation, construction of the walking track, viewing platforms, the car park and public toilets."

He said cliff stabilisation and construction of the walking track began on August 8, due to difficult access to the site, materials were being helicoptered into the site.

Aitken said mediation was planned for late September over the substantive matters which included the public use of the facilities, operation of a tourism venture and events.

He said the exact works programme was subject to the outcome of mediation talks, but at this stage, public access to the falls may be available in the second quarter of 2023.

The original budget for the project was $4.5 million, which included $3.5m from Tauranga City Council and $1m from the Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

That was increased by $2.72m in February after council staff sought extra funding, but the council is still seeking more funding from external funding partners.

Aitken said the final budget for the project will be confirmed in the next couple of months once a contractor was procured to build the public car park.

Ngāti Hangarau spokesman Koro Nicholas said. "It's very exciting to see these works finally getting started after so many months of talking about it.

"Because of the appeal, it's not possible to say when the timeframe for the works programme can be finalised. But what we do know is that Omanawa Falls is going to be a construction site for quite a few months and I urge people to be patient and stay away.

"I really hope all the construction work can be completed by next autumn and we can have everything operating at the falls by summer 2023."

Tourism Bay of Plenty was approached for comment.