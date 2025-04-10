“She would get all the rats out of the dunes and would come across the road all the time because she was so friendly. She became a part of the surf school over the summer.”
Dobbin addressed Whakatāne District Council’s Infrastructure and Planning Committee on Thursday to ask for a section of the road to be reduced to 30km/h, and 10km/h for the turn-around area around the toilets.
He spoke on behalf of West End resident Briar Goldie, who had helped compile a report but was unavailable.
“We’ve seen investment [by the council] into making people stay here. The decks, the shower, the toilets, the freedom camping site, but there’s been no consideration of the speed limit. There’s a disconnect there.
“If nothing is done, something is going to happen. It’s not a matter of if, its a matter of when, and as someone who’s here all the time, I’ll most likely be the one here as the first responder.”
West End Rd is one of 17 roads throughout the Whakatāne district the council is in general agreement should have speed limit reductions.
The council plans to begin consulting with the public on making speed reductions on these roads at the end of April.
They will also consult on five further roads proposed for lower speeds, which the council has not achieved consensus on.
The council approved the consultation document at Thursday’s meeting and also voted to delegate final approval of speed limit setting to a five-member subcommittee.