Michael Cooney, a respected Tauranga lawyer and community stalwart, died on August 13. Photo via Margaret Cooney
A respected lawyer is being remembered as a “good guy” and for the “immense contribution” he made to the Tauranga community – often “under the radar”.
“Proud boy from the Bay” Michael James Cooney, 80, died in Tauranga Hospital on August 13 after suffering a heart attack on August 9 while taking one of his regular 30km bike rides, daughter Margaret Cooney said.
A former partner of family law firm Cooney Lees Morgan, which was founded by his grandfather Hugh Cooney in 1918, Tauranga-born Michael joined the firm in 1970 and worked alongside his father, uncle and brother Paul.
“He was a man of great integrity who took a genuine interest in people and the community. He was astute, honest, hardworking and caring.
“He is deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”
Tect chairman Bill Holland said Michael was chairman of the trust during a “critical time” in its history and did a “wonderful job”.
“I have huge respect for Michael and his contribution to the Tauranga community was huge, most of it under the radar because that was his style.
“Michael never sought acknowledgement for what he did, and none of us will truly know how much he has done for Tauranga. He was a good guy, a doer rather than a talker, and our community owes him a huge debt of gratitude.”
Michael is survived by his three brothers Paul, Patrick and Tim, sister Bridget, wife Sandra, five daughters and 11 grandchildren.
He was farewelled at a requiem mass at the St Mary Immaculate Church in Tauranga on August 16, celebrated by Reverend Richard Laurenson, the Catholic Bishop of Hamiton. Aquinas College’s choir led the singing and senior students formed a guard of honour and performed a haka.
Aquinas College principal Matt Dalton said Michael was an “instrumental figure” in establishing the school in 2003 and was a Board of Trustees member until 2017, continuing to help even after his formal service ended.
Dalton said Michael’s “deep commitment and support” to the college over many years was “hugely appreciated”.
“As our mum always says, one of Dad’s best qualities was his patience and calm confident support of people. Growing up we often saw that when he was Tauranga’s coroner helping people navigate some of the most trying situations in their lives.”
She said her father took “greater satisfaction” from helping create opportunities for other people and groups to do well but never sought recognition for doing so.
“We are immensely proud of all Dad’s achievements and miss him deeply.”
A life in service
Michael Cooney’s many achievements and contributions to his community included:
30 years as Tauranga’s Coroner
13 years as Tauranga Energy Consumer Trust (Tect) chairman
Aquinas College Establishment Committee member and Board of Trustees member (2003-2017)
Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the community
Solicitor to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Hamilton
Life member of Western Bay of Plenty Life Education Trust
Director of Trustpower for 12 years
Chairman of Equality Bay of Plenty - a charitable trust supporting people with disabilities.
Awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship by Rotary International in 2010.
Board of Trustees chairman at Tauranga’s St Mary’s Catholic School.
