“Michael certainly followed in his grandfather’s footsteps, in terms of his immense contribution to the legal fraternity and the development of Tauranga in general.”

Michael James Cooney, one of Tauranga's most respected lawyers, in the early days of his stellar legal career. Photo / Cooney Lees Morgan

He said as a property and contract law expert, Michael was the trusted advisor to “generations of families” but “undoubtedly” it was his good works in the community that had “the greatest impact”.

His contributions included 30 years as Tauranga’s Coroner, helping to establish Aquinas College, and 13 years as chairman of the Tauranga Energy Consumer Trust (Tect) from 2001 helping to distribute millions of pivotal funds for community projects, Tustin said.

Michael was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2013 in recognition of his service to the community.

“He was a man of great integrity who took a genuine interest in people and the community. He was astute, honest, hardworking and caring.

“He is deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Tect chairman Bill Holland said Michael was chairman of the trust during a “critical time” in its history and did a “wonderful job”.

“I have huge respect for Michael and his contribution to the Tauranga community was huge, most of it under the radar because that was his style.

“Michael never sought acknowledgement for what he did, and none of us will truly know how much he has done for Tauranga. He was a good guy, a doer rather than a talker, and our community owes him a huge debt of gratitude.”

Highly respected Tauranga lawyer and former partner in Cooney Lees Morgan law firm Michael Cooney died on August 13. Photo / Cooney Lees Morgan

Michael is survived by his three brothers Paul, Patrick and Tim, sister Bridget, wife Sandra, five daughters and 11 grandchildren.

He was farewelled at a requiem mass at the St Mary Immaculate Church in Tauranga on August 16, celebrated by Reverend Richard Laurenson, the Catholic Bishop of Hamiton. Aquinas College’s choir led the singing and senior students formed a guard of honour and performed a haka.

Aquinas College principal Matt Dalton said Michael was an “instrumental figure” in establishing the school in 2003 and was a Board of Trustees member until 2017, continuing to help even after his formal service ended.

Dalton said Michael’s “deep commitment and support” to the college over many years was “hugely appreciated”.

Michael was the eldest of five children raised by Jim and Margaret Cooney.

Daughter Margaret said her father’s sudden death came as a huge shock as the family had just gathered for a big celebration in June to mark his 80th birthday.

Michael Cooney with his wife Sandra.

Margaret said her father started every day “racing the sunrise” as he climbed to the summit of Mauao or took a 30km ride on his 20-year-old mountain bike.

“Our consolation is that Dad was so full of life and right to the end he was doing what he loved, both physically, and quite a few other things in the community.

“He was a proud boy from the Bay, who loved Tauranga and loved his family – for him his best days involved family and he was blessed with great faith.”

Margaret said her father was a man of “decency and sincerity”, and was a much-loved, supportive and generous father, grandfather and husband.

“As our mum always says, one of Dad’s best qualities was his patience and calm confident support of people. Growing up we often saw that when he was Tauranga’s coroner helping people navigate some of the most trying situations in their lives.”

She said her father took “greater satisfaction” from helping create opportunities for other people and groups to do well but never sought recognition for doing so.

“We are immensely proud of all Dad’s achievements and miss him deeply.”

A life in service

Michael Cooney’s many achievements and contributions to his community included:

30 years as Tauranga’s Coroner

13 years as Tauranga Energy Consumer Trust (Tect) chairman

Aquinas College Establishment Committee member and Board of Trustees member (2003-2017)

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the community

Solicitor to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Hamilton

Life member of Western Bay of Plenty Life Education Trust

Director of Trustpower for 12 years

Chairman of Equality Bay of Plenty - a charitable trust supporting people with disabilities.

Awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship by Rotary International in 2010.

Board of Trustees chairman at Tauranga’s St Mary’s Catholic School.

