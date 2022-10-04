The show runs at the Waihi Arts Centre & Museum from 10am-4pm daily from October 21 to 24. Photo / Supplied

An exciting showcase for the art of pottery will again come to Waihi over Labour weekend, featuring more than 165 pieces by artists from across the North Island, the largest showing since the exhibition was introduced in 2019.

Clear As Mud is a show featuring the beautiful, practical, sculptural, whimsical or just plain weird work of more than 40 potters, from novices to professionals who exhibit internationally.

It runs at the Waihi Arts Centre & Museum, Kenny St, from 10am-4pm daily from October 21 to 24. Entry is free.

The aim is to promote potters, attract visitors to the town and add to the area's already vibrant visual arts scene.

Event coordinator Dianne Caton (Caton Pottery) said: "We're again expecting to have a very diverse range of submissions including sculptural pieces, functional and whimsical, from garden totems to wall pieces.

"Waihi is home to several potters who exhibit locally, regionally and internationally. People stopping by to view the show will be amazed at the wide range of talent.

"We're excited to showcase potters who have never entered or exhibited their works before. They are so nervous about whether their work if good enough, how to price it, etc, but once it's professionally displayed, they are ecstatic!"

All the work on display will be available for purchase, with 100 per cent of the profit from each item going to its maker.