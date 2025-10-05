“Wellington’s always been a bogey team for us. This time, we had to do it the hard way, but the boys showed real character,” Watt said. “I told them at halftime, ‘we’re going to see what your character is now’ – and they delivered.”
The Steamers returned to Tauranga late on Saturday after flying to Auckland, but uncertainty remains around their quarter-final schedule.
Sunday’s final round-robin matches will determine both the opponent and timing. The only certainty, Watt confirmed, is that it will be a home quarter-final.
With one injury concern – flanker Joe Johnston suffering a knee knock – Watt said the squad otherwise came through unscathed.
One of the day’s biggest positives was the performance of Sinton, who Watt believes is a future star.
“A guy’s first year out of school, playing halfback at this level. He’s showing what promise he’s got,” Watt said. “He’s got a big future.”
Bay of Plenty now await the outcome of Sunday’s results between Tasman and Counties Manukau, and Canterbury and Taranaki, to learn who they’ll face – and when – in the quarter-finals.