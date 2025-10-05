The Bay of Plenty Steamers beat Wellington 33-26 at Porirua Park to secure a home playoff.

The Bay of Plenty Steamers pulled off a dramatic second-half comeback to defeat defending NPC champions Wellington 33-26 on Saturday, sealing their place in the quarter-finals.

Down 21-0 after 28 minutes, the Steamers looked in deep trouble against a Lions side with historical dominance over them.

But a try just before halftime sparked a resurgence, with young halfback Charlie Sinton helping to lead the charge.

The 19-year-old, a former New Zealand Schools captain in his debut season out of school, crossed twice – once either side of the break – to help ignite the turnaround.

“It was an easy growl at halftime,” head coach Richard Watt said. “I said ‘boys, we’ve got to win the ball and look after it’. Once we look after the ball, we can start putting pressure on teams.”