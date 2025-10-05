Advertisement
Bay of Plenty Times

NPC: Bay of Plenty Steamers storm back to stun Wellington Lions

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST·SunLive·
2 mins to read

The Bay of Plenty Steamers beat Wellington 33-26 at Porirua Park to secure a home playoff.

The Bay of Plenty Steamers pulled off a dramatic second-half comeback to defeat defending NPC champions Wellington 33-26 on Saturday, sealing their place in the quarter-finals.

Down 21-0 after 28 minutes, the Steamers looked in deep trouble against a Lions side with historical dominance over them.

But a try just

