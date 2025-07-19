Bay of Plenty Steamers head coach Richard Watt is looking forward to the 2025 Bunnings NPC campaign. Photo / Brydie Thompson

“They went on to be national champions, so we know we’re not far off.”

Watt emphasised the critical role of home support, particularly at the Tauranga Domain.

Unlike the expansive Sky Stadium where they faced Wellington, the domain offers a packed, close-knit atmosphere that fuels the players.

“As the season gained momentum last year, we saw full houses at the domain. The players feel it when the Bay of Plenty community turns out to support the home games – they know they’re inspiring the next generation. It’s really cool.”

Bay of Plenty Steamers players celebrate a win against Canterbury last October in front of a full house at Tauranga Domain. Photo/ Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Historic campaign

The Steamers’ 2024 season was one for the history books.

Not only did they reach the NPC final for the first time in nearly 50 years, but they made a clean sweep of all six provincial challenge trophies:

Chiefs Cup – by beating Counties, Waikato and Taranaki;

Nathan Strongman Memorial Trophy – after defeating Waikato;

Mark Weedon Trophy – following victory over North Harbour;

Peter Burke Trophy – earned by beating Taranaki, the reigning NPC champions;

John Drake Boot – won in their final round-robin clash with Auckland;

MacRae-Shelford Bay Cup – claimed with a win over Hawke’s Bay.

“There’s only one trophy missing from this cabinet,” said Watt at the Bay of Plenty Rugby Union and Steamers HQ in Mount Maunganui. “We have all except the national one – the big one.”

Bay of Plenty Steamers head coach Richard Watt with the six provincial trophies won in 2024. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Watt believes the Steamers have matured into serious title contenders.

“We’re playing to be the best in New Zealand. After what we’ve developed over the last few years, there’s real belief in the team now that we can win, that we’re good enough.”

Squad changes

The team have lost some key players ahead of the 2025 season.

Prop Aidan Ross has moved to Australia to join the Queensland Reds in Super Rugby Pacific.

“He’s one of our most-capped and senior players, so he’ll be a big loss.”

Locks Justin Sangster and Manaaki Selby-Rickit have both signed with clubs in Japan Rugby League One.

“That’s just the reality at this level,” Watt said. “If they don’t crack the All Blacks after a few years of Super Rugby, most go offshore to earn better money.”

But Watt remained upbeat, with new talent stepping up. Promising lock Aisake Vakasiuola played in the semi-final and final last year when Sangster was injured. He’s currently with the New Zealand Under-20 squad in Italy. Another young lock, Jai Knight, is also expected to make his mark.

Bay of Plenty Steamers Māori All Blacks (from left) Kaleb Trask, Māori captain Kurt Eklund, Cole Forbes, Benet Kumeroa and Nikora Broughton, pictured on tour in Japan in July 2025.

The Steamers had five players selected for the Māori All Blacks in recent matches against Japan and Scotland, and also boast two All Blacks, Pasilio Tosi and Emoni Narawa, with two more players – Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Tevita Mafileo – training with the national side.

Prop Mafileo, who played for North Harbour last year, returns to the Bay this season.

Coaching cohesion

One of the Steamers’ strengths heading into 2025 is coaching continuity and cohesion. Watt is joined again by Pingi Talaapitaga, James Porter and John Haynes-Dodd.

“We have cohesion in the team too. Last year, Kurt Eklund, our captain, and Triple T [former test halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi] played their 50th games. Eight players received their 15-game blazers, and we debuted eight new guys. That depth is building.”

Bay of Plenty coach Richard Watt is bullish about their NPC campaign. Photo / Brydie Thompson

The Steamers now boast 21 Super Rugby Pacific-contracted players, up from nine or 10 just four years ago.

“It’s about growing provincial players into Super players – and then letting the Super coaches make them All Blacks. We’re a key part of that development chain. The guys love coming back from the Chiefs, Blues, Hurricanes and the Highlanders to the Bay of Plenty. There’s the sun, the beach and the pride of representing their home and province.”

Local support crucial

The Steamers are hoping for strong local support with three home games in the first four weeks:

August 3 – versus Tasman at Tauranga Domain;

August 10 – versus Counties Manukau in Pukekohe;

August 16 – versus Canterbury at the Tauranga Domain;

August 21 – versus Southland in Rotorua;

August 29 – versus North Harbour at Albany.

September brings two more matches at the Tauranga Domain: September 13 – versus Hawke’s Bay; and September 28 – versus Waikato.

Sponsors and supporters packed the stands at the Tauranga Domain for the 2024 Bay of Plenty Steamers game against Northland. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Key away games in September include the potential Ranfurly Shield challenge against Taranaki in New Plymouth on September 7. The Bulls will have to see off challenges from both Northland and Waikato for this to align. The other away game is against Manawatū in Palmerston North on September 21.

The Steamers’ last game in the draw is scheduled for October 4 against Wellington, with the venue still to be confirmed.

“We are really looking forward to building on the success of the last season. The players know they have what it takes to win.”

Their coach says the Bay of Plenty Steamers are full steam ahead and focused on winning. Photo / Bay of Plenty Rugby Union

Double-headers

The Steamers will be joined by the Volcanix wāhine toa for two home double-headers. The first is on August 16 at Tauranga: Steamers versus Canterbury at 2.05pm and Volcanix versus Manawatū Cyclones at 11.35am.

The second is a double double-header. On September 13, both the Steamers (2.05pm) and the Volcanix (11.35am) will host Hawke’s Bay in a “Double Battle of the Bays” clash at Tauranga Domain.

“We are extremely excited about this year’s Bunnings NPC draw,” rugby union board chairman Scott Kahle said.

The potential Ranfurly Shield challenge, double header against “old foes” Hawke’s Bay and hosting Tasman, Southland and Waikato were “all exciting fixtures.

“Off the back of last year’s amazing season, this year’s draw presents some opportunities for us, both from a team point of view and commercially.”