Norfolk Pine chopped down in Mount Maunganui

A large dying tree in downtown Mount Maunganui has been cut down.

Work to remove the Norfolk Pine started at around 7am today on the Maunganui Rd and Prince Ave roundabout.

In a Facebook post, Tauranga City Council said the old tree was dying and had "become a risk to public safety".

A new Norfolk Pine would be replanted in its place.

The eastern end of Prince Ave was closed while the tree was being removed, with stop/go in place on Maunganui Rd.

Minor traffic delays were expected in the area.