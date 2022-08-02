The 2022 Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards will be held on November 25. Photo / Supplied

The 2022 Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards will be held on November 25. Photo / Supplied

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards.

Host organisation Sport Bay of Plenty is anticipating a high calibre of nominations, following a reinvigorated domestic and international sporting calendar over the last 12 months.

Sport Bay of Plenty's general manager for community sport and recreation Nick Chambers said the local sporting community had proudly represented the region at numerous tournaments this year, and he looked forward to the community coming together to celebrate that success.

"The Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards is an opportunity for schools, clubs and regional sports organisations to nominate volunteers, coaches, officials and athletes from throughout the region who have achieved exceptional results in the last 12 months."

The qualifying period for nominations is October 1 2021 to September 30 2022.

Nominations close at noon on October 8.

Award categories for 2022 include junior and adult sportsman, sportswoman and disabled sportsperson of the year, teams, coach and official of the year awards, and an innovation in sport award for any individual or organisation who made a significant contribution to sport through a pioneering initiative.

Forsyth Barr Tauranga Branch Manager said the awards night was a great way to bring the sport and recreation community together for a night of celebration.

"We're really excited to once again support an event that means so much to the Bay of Plenty."

Nominations can be submitted online at sportbop.co.nz/sportsawards.

The 2022 Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards will be held on November 25 at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre.

Tickets for the event go on sale on October 26.