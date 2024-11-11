Niwa climate outlook: What the Bay can expect for summer

Warm weather ahead. Photo / Alex Cairns

There’s good news for Bay of Plenty holidaymakers this summer – but farmers may be less impressed.

Niwa has released its monthly climate outlook which shows the institute’s predictions for temperature, rainfall and soil moisture levels around the country – and it shows that the Bay of Plenty is “very likely” to see above-average temperatures and normal to below-normal rainfall.

Niwa principal forecasting scientist Chris Brandolino said November would be “especially warm”, with a couple of warmer periods during the month.

One period was around the 8th and 9th of the month, the other in the second half of November, Brandolino said. The past three days have had temperatures of 22.0C, 22.7C and 22.4C in Tauranga and 20.6C, 21.7C and 21.4C, according to Metservice.

“There’ll be multiple periods of unusual warmth,” Brandolino said. “With November being especially dry for a good chunk of the country ... a lack of rainfall is something we’ll have to be mindful of.