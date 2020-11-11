Ngāti Awa private and public plans for Whakaari remembrance day

Plans for the remembrance day for the Whakaari eruption are well-underway. Photo / File

Multiple remembrance events in Whakatāne are being planned to mark the first anniversary of the Whakaari eruption.

Whakaari He Rā Maumahara will be hosted by Ngāti Awa at Te Mānuka Tūtahi Marae in Whakatāne.

One event will take place on December 9 from 1pm at the Mataatua Wharenui where a minute's silence will be observed at 2.11pm and the event will conclude around 2.30pm.

The finer details of the programme are yet to be finalised.

This ceremony will be a small-scale gathering for families most affected by the tragedy, invited representatives of emergency responder groups, and envoys of overseas families unable to travel.

Level 2 Covid restrictions will be observed on the Marae as a precautionary measure to protect kaumatua and the immune compromised.

It will be televised by Māori Television and live-streamed via the internet to include those who would like to observe the anniversary.

A public event supported by Whakatāne District Council will take place on the same day at the Mataatua Reserve from 11.30am.

This is open to anyone who would like to pay their respects to the lost and injured as well as take time to reflect. A large screen will livestream the ceremony happening inside the Wharenui from 1pm.

Anyone attending is encouraged to bring their own refreshments, but not alcohol.

Organisations and community groups are encouraged to gather in whanaungatanga in their own 'hubs' to view the broadcast.

Ngāti Awa plan to host a larger and more inclusive event at a future date when international borders are open and affected overseas families will be able to join.

More information and updates on the event and locations will be available later this month.