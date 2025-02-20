“This initiative highlights the power of bringing services to the people, fostering growth, and creating pathways for whānau to thrive in a way that respects their identity and aspirations. Together, we worked toward shared goals, creating meaningful outcomes for the community,” Molyneux said.
‘A real buzz’
“Pretty amazing” is how Cornelius Turner felt when he passed his learner’s licence last month.
The 16-year-old said he “didn’t have much faith in himself” but managed to smash it.
Reriti incorporates Māori tikanga, such as karakia, to help put drivers at ease.
“I focus on building a connection so people feel comfortable and can concentrate on what they need to do.”
Under the driver licensing programme, Reriti takes participants on a practice drive and coaches them on safer driving and what testers will be looking for.
The learner’s licence requires passing a theory test, while the restricted and full licences involve practical tests lasting 45 and 30 minutes, respectively. Drivers are allowed only two mistakes during these tests.
Reriti had also built relationships at VTNZ Mount Maunganui to ensure the testing environment was as comfortable as possible and a welcoming space for all drivers.
Driver licence offences and fines can snowball
Ngāi Te Rangi chief executive Paora Stanley said a person’s journey to jail often started with driver’s licence offences and fines that could snowball.
“Then they just get tipped into this non-stop, criminal slide.”
He said the driver licensing programme helped alleviate those issues.
“Number one, you are highly inoculating them against future prison, incarceration. Number two, you’re extending their abilities to get jobs. And number three, you’re making better drivers because when you have a licence you are more likely to abide by the rules and not risk losing it.”
He says the driver licensing programme was highly successful and complemented other initiatives in Ngāi Te Rangi’s toolbox that included employment and training courses.
For upcoming courses and information follow Ngāi Te Rangi on Facebook or Instagram.