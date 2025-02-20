“This initiative highlights the power of bringing services to the people, fostering growth, and creating pathways for whānau to thrive in a way that respects their identity and aspirations. Together, we worked toward shared goals, creating meaningful outcomes for the community,” Molyneux said.

Cornelius Turner passed his learner’s licence last month. Photo / Supplied

‘A real buzz’

“Pretty amazing” is how Cornelius Turner felt when he passed his learner’s licence last month.

The 16-year-old said he “didn’t have much faith in himself” but managed to smash it.

“I’m excited as I’ve been wanting to do it for ages.”

He was one of eight rangatahi who did theory training at the Merivale Community Centre with the Ngāi Te Rangi team before sitting the exam at VTNZ Mount Maunganui. Everyone passed.

Navahna Grant, 16, it was a “big accomplishment” to pass her learner's licence. Photo / Supplied

“It was like an out-of-body experience” was how 17-year-old Vicarious Kirona described getting his learner’s licence.

For 16-year-old Navahna Grant it was a “big accomplishment”.

Tiara Takuira-Anderson was excited.

“I was really nervous and stuttering for a start. But once I got my eye test I just went with the flow.”

Merivale Community Centre general manager Dave Merton said a lot of people were driving cars without a licence or on an expired licence.

Getting a driver’s licence and photo ID made a “difference”.

“When they pass, it is a real buzz.”

Merton said it only recruited by word of mouth.

“It’s great Ngāi Te Rangi can come here so it’s a win/win that is perfect.

“We just hope it continues.”

Mobile marae testing

In November, 15 rangatahi passed their learner’s licence at Ōtawhiwhi Marae after doing theory practice with Ngāi Te Rangi and being tested by the AA mobile testing unit.

Ōtawhiwhi Marae representative Bina Whatarau said some rangatahi waited four months to sit their tests at the closest facility in Katikati.

She said testing onsite removed all the barriers.

“We have so many proud rangatahi that passed their licence”.

“The kids were elated...parents are still buzzing. I hope that in six months’ time the licensing kaupapa will still be available to them and all hapū.”

Molyneux said it was an amazing result for the rangatahi who passed the programmes and represented more than just driving privileges.

“They symbolise increased independence, access to employment opportunities and the ability to contribute more actively to their communities.”

Becoming a Ngāi Te Rangi driver coach was a “dream come true” for Jason Reriti. Photo / Supplied

Potential to grow

Becoming a Ngāi Te Rangi driver coach was a “dream come true” for Jason Reriti, who has set his sights on becoming a fully qualified testing officer, endorsed by the NZTA.

“That’s my ultimate goal. Once we’re qualified to test our own people, this programme has the potential to grow.”

His passion was helping whānau overcome the barriers to getting a licence. In his view some of the biggest obstacles, especially for Māori, were feeling judged, lack of confidence and the cost.

“It only takes one bad experience to stop someone from trying again for years.”

One of his most memorable moments since starting his role 12 months ago was supporting a nanny to achieve her restricted licence.

“She was overjoyed and it made her more independent.”

Another highlight was seeing youth from low socio-economic communities go through the programme and earn their licenses.

“This is often a life-changing achievement.”

Not having a licence can be a significant disadvantage, limiting job opportunities, leading to fines or getting your car towed or confiscated.

Reriti incorporates Māori tikanga, such as karakia, to help put drivers at ease.

“I focus on building a connection so people feel comfortable and can concentrate on what they need to do.”

Under the driver licensing programme, Reriti takes participants on a practice drive and coaches them on safer driving and what testers will be looking for.

The learner’s licence requires passing a theory test, while the restricted and full licences involve practical tests lasting 45 and 30 minutes, respectively. Drivers are allowed only two mistakes during these tests.

Reriti had also built relationships at VTNZ Mount Maunganui to ensure the testing environment was as comfortable as possible and a welcoming space for all drivers.

Ngāi Te Rangi chief executive Paora Stanley. Photo / Alex Cairns

Driver licence offences and fines can snowball

Ngāi Te Rangi chief executive Paora Stanley said a person’s journey to jail often started with driver’s licence offences and fines that could snowball.

“Then they just get tipped into this non-stop, criminal slide.”

He said the driver licensing programme helped alleviate those issues.

“Number one, you are highly inoculating them against future prison, incarceration. Number two, you’re extending their abilities to get jobs. And number three, you’re making better drivers because when you have a licence you are more likely to abide by the rules and not risk losing it.”

He says the driver licensing programme was highly successful and complemented other initiatives in Ngāi Te Rangi’s toolbox that included employment and training courses.