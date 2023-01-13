Heavy rain warnings as Cyclone Hale moves in, more accusations from Prince Harry and 'Kraken' Covid strain now circulating in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Setting expectations too high, not working towards a set deadline and trying to take on too much at one time are some of the most common mistakes people make when setting New Year’s resolutions, experts say.

It comes as Kiwis are hoping to improve their fitness and get on top of finances in the new year according to a survey of 1120 adults from the comparison site Finder.

It found 88 per cent had made a New Year’s resolution, 45 per cent of whom pledged to exercise more in 2023. Eating better (32 per cent) and getting more quality sleep (25 per cent) were front of mind too.

Meanwhile, 76 per cent said they had set financial goals this year, with finding ways to increase earnings (36 per cent) and paying off debt (23 per cent) being the main priorities.

Finder personal finance specialist Taylor Blackburn said the “best bet” to achieve resolutions was to make realistic goals.

“Remember, change takes time and effort. Don’t be too harsh on yourself if you don’t achieve your goals overnight – or if they change over time.”

Life coach Cassandra Hogan, of Fontein Coaching in Tauranga, told the Bay of Plenty Times setting expectations too high, having the goal too fixed or simply choosing the wrong goal were the most common mistakes people made.

“For example, I will go to the gym every day to lose 20kg. As soon as you miss a day or progress is not happening as you expect, then it is easy to become disheartened and lose motivation in your goal.

“It’s also important to pick the right resolution or intention for your year and not be swayed by society’s expectations of you.”

She said it was important for people to ask themselves why they wanted to achieve the goal and advised people to create resolutions that were ‘SMART’ — Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-bound.

“Once a resolution is set, break this down into small action-based steps so that the overall goal does not seem so overwhelming. For example, if you wish to run 10km by the end of 2023, you could look at running approximately 1km extra per month.

“Look at ways to reward yourself throughout the year. If you reach that extra 1km running, could you take yourself out for breakfast or coffee after. This helps to keep your motivation and it’s important to celebrate your wins.”

Tauranga-based life coach Cassandra Hogan. Photo / Jordan Reid

For people who didn’t believe in resolutions or goals, Hogan thought setting an intention as a way to live alongside core values was helpful.

She also said it was normal for people to have setbacks and to “not be too hard on yourself”.

“Life can throw unexpected curveballs at any time.

“For example, I set myself a 150 climb challenge last year and in October ripped my calf muscle which saw me not being able to walk for four weeks.

“Instead of giving up I kept my focus on the end goal, I adapted my weekly actions so that I was still constantly working on my overall goal and I got back into it as soon as I was strong enough and reached the 150 climbs on New Year’s Eve.”

Personal trainer Louise Watson said there were “unfortunately” no shortcuts to achieving goals and it was important not to try too much at once.

“It’s like, how do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time,” she said.

“I think that a lot of people overwhelm themselves and try to do too much in one space. They’ll try to quit drinking and smoking, [eat better] and exercise all in one go.”

She encouraged people to implement small changes “for long-lasting results”. If there were slip-ups, the idea was people could “fall off the bandwagon but don’t let it run you over”.

Tauranga personal trainer Louise Watson, also known as Bosslady. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga-based holistic health coach Steve Jennings encouraged people to set a deadline for 12 months away and implement three habits to reach it 80 per cent of the time.

“When they’re selecting their goals or habits for the year, there’s no point in trying to do this 100 per cent all-or-nothing theory because it doesn’t work.

“When you’ve got an 80 per cent target, psychologically that’s a little less stressful and provides breathing space as well so that if they slip up every now and then ... that’s a bit more achievable accepting they’ll have a slip up every now and then.

“They could be following a strategy and completing it 99 per cent of the time but because they’re not reaching the 100 per cent threshold, they beat themselves up for the 1 per cent they don’t achieve.”

Jennings thought making goals public by putting them on social media or by telling a few friends people were more likely to maintain them.

“I say your reputation is based on your word and if you’re not prepared to put it out there publicly, you’ve always got a place to run away and hide.”