Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

New Year Honours: Bay of Plenty police district commander Superintendent Andy McGregor appointed an ONZM

5 minutes to read
Andy McGregor has served 41 years with the New Zealand Police. Photo / George Novak

Andy McGregor has served 41 years with the New Zealand Police. Photo / George Novak

Bay of Plenty Times

Superintendent Andy McGregor has never done things the ordinary way.

The Bay of Plenty police district commander describes his 41-year police career as one of innovation. Now, he's been appointed an officer of the New

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.