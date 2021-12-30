New Year Honours: Bay of Plenty police district commander Superintendent Andy McGregor appointed an ONZM

Andy McGregor has served 41 years with the New Zealand Police. Photo / George Novak

Andy McGregor has served 41 years with the New Zealand Police. Photo / George Novak

Superintendent Andy McGregor has never done things the ordinary way.

The Bay of Plenty police district commander describes his 41-year police career as one of innovation. Now, he's been appointed an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

"It's a wonderful recognition," he said. "It blew me away."

"It's a bit embarrassing, and it's quite humbling.

"It's an absolute honour."

He was quick to share the credit.

"I wouldn't be receiving it if I hadn't had the staff I've had doing the good job they're doing."

As a boy growing up in Christchurch, he said he wanted to be a police officer to serve his community.

His career had taken him through being a detective, a commander in the Armed Offenders Squad, and the national manager of the police communication centres.

He came to the Bay of Plenty in 2014 as the District Commander.

McGregor being welcomed onto Tamatekapua marae in 2014. Photo / Ben Fraser

McGregor said throughout his career he had always been willing to try a new way of doing things.

"I'm not risk-averse. I like giving things a go.

"Why keep doing the things that aren't working? Let's give something a go, and if it works, that's a real bonus, and if it doesn't, we'll try something else."

One of the most innovative programmes he had been involved in was the creation of gang harm reduction teams.

The programme hosts hui with gang leaders across the Bay of Plenty and encourages members to move away from a life of crime.

It allowed police to talk through problems with and between gangs before they escalate.

"We've started to get a bit of credibility and a bit of trust with those people.

"That's prevented a lot of issues going on."

McGregor said he prioritised community engagement and partnerships to get the best outcomes.

"To get the right solutions, we have to work with our community.

"Police can't do this on their own. We definitely need to work with others.

"The community knows what works."

An example of this in action was the establishment of a family harm system after hui with Te Arawa revealed this as the iwi's priority.

McGregor addressing the media after the 2016 shooting on Te Ngae Rd in Rotorua. Photo / Ben Fraser

McGregor felt it was crucial to reach out to and work with iwi.

"You've actually got to sit down and listen, actually listen to what they've got to say. That's invaluable."

He said he had worked to get his staff familiar with te reo terms and pronunciations, as well as tikanga Māori principles and marae protocols.

The most memorable moment of his career was being on duty during the 2011 Christchurch Earthquake.

"I thought the building was going to come down."

He described 111 operators answering calls and dispatching cars while hanging on to their desks during aftershocks.

"They never missed a beat," he said.

Over his long career, McGregor dealt with many painful experiences.

Recently, one of his staff passed away.

He also remembered the Whakaari/White Island eruption as a particularly emotional time.

He said he had been particularly affected by cases involving children.

"You think, wow, that's like my granddaughter or my grandson.

"When you deal with things, and you can relate to it personally, that's when it affects you."

His wife, who he said had been his "absolute rock", died of breast cancer in 2013.

Andy McGregor has served 41 years with the New Zealand Police. Photo / George Novak

His new partner had been "fantastic support" for the last six years.

He credited his love of fitness for keeping him positive, as well as his family.

"Sometimes you do get down, but it's how you pick yourself up."

His grandchildren range from 9 years old to less than a year old.

"It's fun with the kids, we like to have a bit of banter and things like that."

Despite the painful moments, McGregor never lost his passion for his work.

"I love getting up every morning. I pinch myself and think, how lucky am I? I love my job."

In terms of his bucket list, McGregor said he did not have one.

"I'm actually quite happy with my life. I've been blessed with a wonderful family and a fantastic career."

McGregor as a young inspector in Christchurch, 2004. Photo / Martin Woodhall

At 63 years old, McGregor felt he could look back on his career and say he made a difference.

"I always tell young staff - never underestimate the positive impact you can have on people's lives by just actually doing what you think is business as usual.

"You can see the smiles on people's faces. That's what really gives me a buzz."

He had one clear message to give the community.

"Care for each other. Look after each other.

"Don't walk by stuff that's wrong. All you're doing is condoning it."