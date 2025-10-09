“The new intersections will make it easier for people to move around, whether they’re driving, walking, cycling or catching the bus.”

He acknowledged the roadworks had made it a challenging few months for drivers and businesses in the area.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone for their patience as we’ve worked to get this done while maintaining access.”

The road layout during the road works initially caused confusion for motorists.

The majority of traffic management around Tauranga Crossing and BP Tauriko accesses will be removed from Taurikura Drive and the SH36 roundabout overnight on Sunday.

Some will remain for road surfacing work to continue this month, and on the sides of the road until the end of this year for other works.

These include landscaping and the new bus stops outside Pak’nSave.

The council statement said the intersections use roller compacted concrete (RCC), a durable, fast-curing material that looks different to traditional asphalt.

“The compounds used in RCC make it possible for heavy vehicles to drive on newly surfaced roads much sooner than standard concrete, and its construction is faster than more traditional methods,” Nic Johansson, council general manager of operations and infrastructure, said.

“That’s helped us complete the work faster, meaning a shorter period of disruption overall. While the surface may look a little different – lighter in colour and more textured – it’s been micro-milled to ensure a smooth ride and will tie in with the concrete finishes at Tauranga Crossing.”

Tauranga Crossing Ltd acting chief executive Andrew Campbell said in the statement the intersections becoming operations were well timed ahead of its Farmers expansion opening in mid-October.

“We thank everyone for their patience and are looking forward to seeing the new intersections and bus facilities up and running.”

With the new intersections operational, there will be some road surfacing during night shifts throughout October.

The new bus stops are expected to be open this month, and final landscaping and aesthetic works will follow until early next year.