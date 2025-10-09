Advertisement
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

New traffic lights at upgraded intersections near Tauranga Crossing to go live

SunLive
3 mins to read

The Taurikura Drive intersections will go live on Monday.

Two new signalised intersections at the northern end of Taurikura Drive will go live on Monday, marking a major milestone in the Taurikura Drive Upgrade project.

The intersections, one at the Tauranga Crossing main entry and the other at the shopping centre’s lower carpark entry, include new traffic lights, additional

