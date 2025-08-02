From left at back: Emily Matiskainen, Emily Evans, Maggie Roden, Emma Delo and Zara Wilson; and in front Jessica Presant, Jorja Linthwaite and Sofia Matiskainen, inside the new Revolution Skate Centre. Photo / Brydie Thompson
Before, they were essentially homeless.
Today, the boss of the inline hockey club reckons his sport is going to take off, and have a competitive edge over other regions.
The head of roller derby – basically rugby on roller skates – believed her code would gain exposure and understandingbecause “people don’t really know what it is”.
The roller skating club president thought artistic skating would grow here and locals would have more international opportunities.
This is what the new purpose-built Revolution Skate Centre at Mercury Baypark gave the Bay of Plenty when it opened July 20.
The club’s full of “keen enthusiasts,” said Coppins, who reckoned: “For the last decade, we’ve been essentially homeless”.
Coppins said the club played at Mount Sport Centre but availability was never guaranteed. And with the centre not fit for purpose, it was time for Tauranga to build a purpose-built facility for a home base for the Mustangs where they could host tournaments, increase training and improve skill development.
The Bay Roller Sports board was created, and representatives began attending council forums, pitching whenever possible. The volunteer-led, non-profit board worked together for years to make this happen, said Coppins.
Finally in March 2024, a breakthrough. Coppins said the board was given the lease of a building at Baypark which formerly housed Bay Active.
Coppins said the building was fitted out as a purpose-built skating rink facility.
The Mustangs have been operating there since February this year, Coppins said.
“We’re already noticing with the juniors, especially, what it’s doing having a proper rink. It’s a world-class floor now. It’s a dream come true. Now we’ve got a designated facility, we can grow as a club.”
He said they might outgrow the new centre in 10 years at their current rate.
Moana Roller Derby chairperson Alyssa Greaney said her club is excited to play and host more games in the purpose-built facility with a painted track and lots of space.
“It’s great exposure for roller derby to the community, people don’t really know what it is,” Greaney said.
“It’s a sport for all body types, all genders and is a very inclusive sport.”
Moana Roller Derby has 18 members, and 22 skaters signed up for their Learn to Skaten course at Revolution Skate Centre.
“It’s awesome to be able to have a space to do our learn to skate lessons and get people learning how to skate and then get them interested in roller derby.”
This facility will allow the sport to grow and put Tauranga on the roller derby map, said Greaney.
Tauranga Roller Skating Club president and Bay Roller Sports board vice president Jackie Evans hoped the new facility would help to grow artistic skating and give locals a chance for international competitive opportunities.
“We really hope that we’re going to grow some successful, world-level skaters from Revolution Skate Centre,” she said.