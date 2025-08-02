The Mount Mustangs inline hockey team.

More than that, the centre would enable each club’s grasp to unfurl further into the wider community, with discos and “have-a-go sessions” in the pipeline.

But let’s start at the beginning. The inline hockey club, Mount Mustangs, began in 2007, said club president Joel Coppins.

“We’ve grown from one team – essentially 12 people – to 100 or so.”

The club’s full of “keen enthusiasts,” said Coppins, who reckoned: “For the last decade, we’ve been essentially homeless”.

Coppins said the club played at Mount Sport Centre but availability was never guaranteed. And with the centre not fit for purpose, it was time for Tauranga to build a purpose-built facility for a home base for the Mustangs where they could host tournaments, increase training and improve skill development.

Enjoying the new Revolution Skate Centre from left at back: Emily Matiskainen, Maggie Roden, Emily Evans, Jorja Linthwaite and Emma Delo; and in front Jessica Presant, Sofia Matiskainen and Zara Wilson. Photo / Brydie Thompson

The Bay Roller Sports board was created, and representatives began attending council forums, pitching whenever possible. The volunteer-led, non-profit board worked together for years to make this happen, said Coppins.

Finally in March 2024, a breakthrough. Coppins said the board was given the lease of a building at Baypark which formerly housed Bay Active.

Coppins said the building was fitted out as a purpose-built skating rink facility.

The Mustangs have been operating there since February this year, Coppins said.

The Mount Mustangs inline hockey team. Photo / supplied

“We’re already noticing with the juniors, especially, what it’s doing having a proper rink. It’s a world-class floor now. It’s a dream come true. Now we’ve got a designated facility, we can grow as a club.”

He said they might outgrow the new centre in 10 years at their current rate.

Moana Roller Derby chairperson Alyssa Greaney said her club is excited to play and host more games in the purpose-built facility with a painted track and lots of space.

“It’s great exposure for roller derby to the community, people don’t really know what it is,” Greaney said.

Moana Roller Derby competing at Sulphur City Open Scrimmage in May. Photo / BradK Photography

“It’s a sport for all body types, all genders and is a very inclusive sport.”

Moana Roller Derby has 18 members, and 22 skaters signed up for their Learn to Skaten course at Revolution Skate Centre.

“It’s awesome to be able to have a space to do our learn to skate lessons and get people learning how to skate and then get them interested in roller derby.”

This facility will allow the sport to grow and put Tauranga on the roller derby map, said Greaney.

Tauranga Roller Skating Club president and Bay Roller Sports board vice president Jackie Evans hoped the new facility would help to grow artistic skating and give locals a chance for international competitive opportunities.

“We really hope that we’re going to grow some successful, world-level skaters from Revolution Skate Centre,” she said.

Moana Roller Derby competing at Sulphur City Open Scrimmage in May. Photo / BradK Photography

“We’ve got some incredibly talented kids already in our club, and enabling them to represent New Zealand on the world stage is a possibility.”

The large facility meant the club could extend its classes in artistic roller-skating, including figure, dance, freestyle, speed and precision skating, said Evans.

This was a place that Tauranga roller sports can call home, she said.

“We’ve seen a huge amount of engagement in open skate sessions,” said Evans

The plan is to hold public discos on Fridays from 7.30pm to 9pm. Entry fees will be put back into the facility.

Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford said the Revolution Skate Centre “will be a gamechanger for roller sports in our region”.

Tauranga Roller Skating president Jackie Evans, Bay of Plenty MP Tom Rutherford and Mount Mustangs club president Joel Coppins cutting the ribbon at the official opening of Revolution Skate Centre at Mercury Bay Park.

He said the facility at Pavilion 3, Mercury Baypark, represents a community-led project that was years in the making and demonstrated the commitment of volunteers.

“This is a fantastic example of what can be achieved when passionate community groups work together towards a common goal,” Rutherford said.

“Revolution Skate Centre will be a gamechanger for roller sports in our region.”

Revolution Skate Centre aims to grow world-level skaters and enhance community engagement in roller sports.

The centre is open for memberships and public sessions, with skating equipment available for hire for those wanting to give the sport a try.