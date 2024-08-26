A university spokesperson said the campus had “ambitious plans” to grow domestic and international student numbers and to contribute to future growth in the city and wider Bay of Plenty region.
It comes after a slower-than-planned start for the $55 million campus, which opened in Durham St in 2019, with students describing it as “pretty empty” in part due to students choosing more online study rather than making long bus commutes or paying for CBD parking.
The university had aimed to have 1800 students by this year. It has reached 1515 and the spokesperson said it was projected to have 2000 by 2028.
The share of international students was expected to grow from about 1% now (17 students) to 10% in 2028 and 15% in 2029.
The university initially required 100- to 130-bed facilities and further beds would be needed as the student body continued to grow.
The spokesperson said the university’s planned growth in Tauranga was dependent on establishing programmes attractive to students and being able to provide quality accommodation options.
“The expression of interest in providing a new student accommodation facility is key in planning for this intended future growth.”
The accommodation would primarily be designed to cater for individual students, but consideration would also be given to rooms that could cater for couples and university staff.
It was envisaged the university would supply all administrative, housekeeping, and residential pastoral-care staffing requirements.
The process was at too early a stage to provide details on where the facility would be or when it could open.
The university’s self-catered studio rooms on nearby Selwyn St could accommodate 91 students and had been at full capacity for most of the year.
Priority One workforce and policy general manager Greg Simmonds said the University of Waikato was “vital” to Tauranga’s ecosystem.
“The university plays a crucial role in not only preparing the future workforce, but also attracting local, national, and international students, delivering talent and insights that drive regional innovation, economic and environmental sustainability, and community engagement,” Simmonds said.
“Ultimately, further growth of the city campus also supports the vibrancy of our city centre and makes a significant impact on ensuring a sustainable economy and the well-being of our community.”