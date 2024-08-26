The targets reflected anticipated growth as international education in New Zealand returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The university recently sought expressions of interest to provide new student accommodation in Tauranga.

It sought the “least supply” of an about-150-bed facility “purpose-built or purpose-fit” for students.

The university initially required 100- to 130-bed facilities and further beds would be needed as the student body continued to grow.

The spokesperson said the university’s planned growth in Tauranga was dependent on establishing programmes attractive to students and being able to provide quality accommodation options.

“The expression of interest in providing a new student accommodation facility is key in planning for this intended future growth.”

The accommodation would primarily be designed to cater for individual students, but consideration would also be given to rooms that could cater for couples and university staff.

It was envisaged the university would supply all administrative, housekeeping, and residential pastoral-care staffing requirements.

The process was at too early a stage to provide details on where the facility would be or when it could open.

The university’s self-catered studio rooms on nearby Selwyn St could accommodate 91 students and had been at full capacity for most of the year.

Priority One workforce and policy general manager Greg Simmonds said the University of Waikato was “vital” to Tauranga’s ecosystem.

“The university plays a crucial role in not only preparing the future workforce, but also attracting local, national, and international students, delivering talent and insights that drive regional innovation, economic and environmental sustainability, and community engagement,” Simmonds said.

“Ultimately, further growth of the city campus also supports the vibrancy of our city centre and makes a significant impact on ensuring a sustainable economy and the well-being of our community.”

Durham Mews flats available next year

As well as new accommodation, the existing Durham Mews flats will be made available as student accommodation from early next year.

The university said some remediation work was required before students moved in and that would happen this year to ensure the flats were ready in time.

The university leased Durham Mews in 2018 and provided it as student accommodation before Selwyn Street Studios opened in January 2022.

From then on, Durham Mews has been leased to the general public, with day-to-day management provided by a property management company.

One student who lived in the Durham Mews, who spoke on the condition she was not named, said residents living in the flats were given 90 days to vacate the flats on August 4, this year.

She said she had seen mould and water leaks during her time living at Durham Mews but “severe” leakages were dealt with efficiently, with affected student residents moved to different accommodation.

