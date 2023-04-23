Harassment in health settings, principal 2-month work ban, Hawkes Bay tourism low, Aussie's new NZ citizenship pathway & Barry Humprhries dies aged 89 in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A new, larger skate park is coming to Gordon Spratt Reserve in Pāpāmoa.

The existing skate park was no longer fit-for-purpose and would be demolished and rebuilt over the next few months, Tauranga City Council said in a statement.

The new park would have “smooth surfaces and features that will improve the skating experience for all abilities” including “a whole swag of quarter pipe and street style features such as a manual pad, a street hip, a euro gap, A-frame ramp, stairs, ledges and rails”.

It’s expected to open in September.

In addition to the new toilet block and seating that have recently been installed as part of the overall upgrade to the reserve, the council will also install and build other amenities such as new lighting for the skate park, a pathway in and around the skate park, a barbeque, more seating, more rubbish bins, bike racks and shade sails.

Council’s general manager of community services Barbara Dempsey said Tauranga’s growing skater community had told them the existing skate park was outdated.

“We’ll be increasing the skate park’s footprint by approximately 300sq/m to an overall size of approximately 900sq/m.

“As well as increasing the footprint, new lighting will be installed so the skate park can be utilised in the evenings during winter. That’s been one of the main feedback from our skater community; being able to utilise skate parks all year round, day or night.”

Artist's impression of the new skatepark for Gordon Spratt Reserve. Image / Tauranga City Council

Demolition work on the existing skate park will take place in May.

As part of the demolition process, the old concrete will be removed from the site, crushed and recycled.

This work was weather dependent as a major part would involve pouring new concrete to create the layout and smoother surfaces.

“We aim to minimise any disruption that may be caused by the construction,” Dempsey said.

“The site will be fenced off and there will be temporary traffic management in place to keep everyone safe while the new skate park is being constructed. While work is taking place, there are alternative locations for skaters such as Arataki skate park and Memorial Park ‘benches’.”

Funding to build this new skate park, along with complementary amenity improvements to the Gordon Spratt Reserve, comes from the Pāpāmoa Development Contributions, the council statement said.

The upgrade to the Gordon Spratt Reserve skate park comes on the back of a new skate park giving the green light on the corner of Maunganui and Hull Rds in Mount Maunganui.

The skate park will feature six skating experiences, including a flow bowl, a surf/skate ditch, competition-style stairs and a street skate area.

Tauranga City Council commissioners approved funding for the $3.6 million park in February.