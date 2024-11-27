“This is a premier event for New Zealand’s skateboarding community which will bring multiple benefits to the region and help inspire the next generation of local skateboarders,” Drysdale said.
“Hosting national and international events like this attracts thousands of people to Tauranga and enables us to showcase everything that our beautiful city and the wider Bay of Plenty have to offer.”
Tauranga deputy mayor and Mauao/Mount Maunganui ward councillor Jen Scoular said Tauranga had “awesome” skate facilities, including the destination skatepark – which had been “humming” since it opened in May – and the revamped vert ramp in Blake Park.
The Skateboard Nationals will showcase talents across three disciplines, including park, street and vert skateboarding. The event typically features more than 100 competitors across a range of age groups.
Skateboarding New Zealand board chairwoman Sonia Griffin said the event was an annual highlight on the skateboarding calendar.
“The Skateboard Nationals are a fantastic way to unite the skateboarding community, and next year we’re expanding opportunities with the introduction of an Under-13 division, encouraging even more people to get involved and showcase the diversity of talent and passion in the sport.”
Griffin said skateboarding’s surging popularity could be attributed to its inclusion in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the increased investment from central and local government in skate facilities that supported skateboarding as a positive youth activity.
“Local, regional and national competitions are vital for supporting the growth of skateboarding in New Zealand and provide a platform for emerging skateboarders interested in high performance who want to take their skating to the global stage.
“Having high-class facilities like those in Mount Maunganui is crucial in opening the doors to international competition and developing a more active Aotearoa.”
She said the destination skatepark was a “standout facility” and one of the most innovative in the country.
Community trust TECT was among organisations that contributed funding to the new skatepark.
Chairman Mark Arundel said funding the Skateboard Nationals would showcase the “top-notch” skatepark nationally, as well as the region itself.
“Hosting the Skateboard Nationals in Tauranga will boost the local economy through spending on accommodation, dining and activities.
“Destination Skatepark is always bustling with people of all ages and abilities, promoting outdoor activity, fun and social connections. It helps individuals build confidence, self-discipline and perseverance, while fostering friendships and a strong, supportive skate community in the Bay.”
The Skateboard Nationals will take place on March 28-29 2025 and was expected to attract hundreds of skate enthusiasts, supporters, and competitors to the region.