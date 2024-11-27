Destination Skatepark is attracting people from all over the country, from seasoned pros to newbie skateboarders. Photo / Tauranga City Council

“We’re so excited to host the country’s top skateboarders in the heart of Mount Maunganui,” Scoular said.

She said the “world-class” destination skatepark had attracted skaters from all over New Zealand of all levels of experience.

“We’re looking forward to seeing more events like this in the future.”

The Skateboard Nationals will showcase talents across three disciplines, including park, street and vert skateboarding. The event typically features more than 100 competitors across a range of age groups.

One of the new 3D printed skateable features at Destination Skatepark. Photo / Tauranga City Council

Skateboarding New Zealand board chairwoman Sonia Griffin said the event was an annual highlight on the skateboarding calendar.

“The Skateboard Nationals are a fantastic way to unite the skateboarding community, and next year we’re expanding opportunities with the introduction of an Under-13 division, encouraging even more people to get involved and showcase the diversity of talent and passion in the sport.”

Griffin said skateboarding’s surging popularity could be attributed to its inclusion in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the increased investment from central and local government in skate facilities that supported skateboarding as a positive youth activity.

“Local, regional and national competitions are vital for supporting the growth of skateboarding in New Zealand and provide a platform for emerging skateboarders interested in high performance who want to take their skating to the global stage.

“Having high-class facilities like those in Mount Maunganui is crucial in opening the doors to international competition and developing a more active Aotearoa.”

Tauranga City Council Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley cutting the ribbon and officially opening Destination Skatepark. Photo / Tauranga City Council

She said the destination skatepark was a “standout facility” and one of the most innovative in the country.

Community trust TECT was among organisations that contributed funding to the new skatepark.

Chairman Mark Arundel said funding the Skateboard Nationals would showcase the “top-notch” skatepark nationally, as well as the region itself.

“Hosting the Skateboard Nationals in Tauranga will boost the local economy through spending on accommodation, dining and activities.

“Destination Skatepark is always bustling with people of all ages and abilities, promoting outdoor activity, fun and social connections. It helps individuals build confidence, self-discipline and perseverance, while fostering friendships and a strong, supportive skate community in the Bay.”

The Skateboard Nationals will take place on March 28-29 2025 and was expected to attract hundreds of skate enthusiasts, supporters, and competitors to the region.

- SunLive



