New board appointment for Port of Tauranga

Port of Tauranga. Photo / NZME

Port of Tauranga Ltd has appointed former Freightways managing director Dean

Bracewell to the board of directors.

Port of Tauranga chairman David Pilkington said Bracewell's deep transport and logistics experience would be extremely valuable to the board.

Bracewell is also a director of Air New Zealand Ltd, Property for Industry Ltd, the Halberg Trust and Tainui Group Holdings Ltd.

Port of Tauranga was currently developing an inland port at the Ruakura Superhub in Hamilton in a joint venture with Tainui Group Holdings.

Dean Bracewell. Photo / NZME

"Dean is a highly regarded business leader with a proven track record," Pilkington said.

"He was managing director of Freightways, one of New Zealand's largest transport and logistics companies, for more than 18 years before embarking on a successful governance career in 2018."

Bracewell said he was looking forward to joining the board of New Zealand's largest and best performing port.

"A resilient and integrated international supply chain is vital to New Zealand's ongoing prosperity and I'm grateful for the opportunity to make my contribution to Port of Tauranga's ongoing success."