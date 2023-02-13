National cat health month reminder to feline parents

February is National Cat Health Month. Photo / 123RF

Our feline companions are a perennial source of entertainment and joy, but with February being National Cat Health Month our thoughts turn to more sombre stuff. Cats can and do suffer from various conditions, some chronic and others acute, yet most quite manageable with the proper knowledge and attention.

Insurance claims show the most significant conditions to which cats are highly prone – and how you can best support their health with one simple tip.

“Probably the best and most universal advice for any cat parent is the simple act of regular vet check-ups,” says Michelle Le Long, chief operating officer of pet insurance specialist PD Insurance. “Pet health is very much like human health in this regard: Catching anything early is a huge health advantage and seeing your vet every six to 12 months goes a long way to achieving that.”

Healthy Pets New Zealand chair and veterinarian Dr Catherine Watson agrees.

“Cats can’t tell us what’s wrong, so getting to know your cat’s behaviour makes a big difference to their health and wellbeing in the long term. It assists greatly in you being able to tell early when things are not right.”

Common cat ailments

There’s good reason for Le Long and Watson’s advice. Felines can suffer from a multitude of diseases, including cat-specific viral ones like feline panleukopaenia, feline herpesvirus and feline calicivirus, as well as stress-related disorders.

“High-rise syndrome” is unique to cats too and relates to injuries sustained in a fall – being able to land on their feet doesn’t always help! Broken bones, severe abdominal and chest trauma, facial damage and other wounds can result. Cars are another particular hazard to roaming cats. They’re also susceptible to fleas, ringworm and other infections.

Chronic conditions include kidney, thyroid and heart disease, diabetes and cancer; with these as with anything, early identification and treatment are essential for your cat’s long-term health.

Watson says advances in feline health mean some previously deadly diseases are now treatable. For example, feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), seen in cats under 3 years old, once carried a near 100 per cent mortality rate. Highly effective treatment options have recently been discovered, with antiviral Remdesivir appearing to treat around 85 per cent of infected cats.

“It is still early days in how we best use this drug, with research currently under way in NZ, but initial results are highly promising. Advances are made all the time with treatments for a wide range of cat health conditions,” she notes.

What insurance claims show about cat health in New Zealand

One major advantage of pet insurance is help with medical treatment bills. Claims processed by PD Insurance shed a unique perspective on cat health, and Le Long says three of the top five most commonly claimed conditions are diarrhoea, gastroenteritis and conjunctivitis.

“Bladder and upper urinary tract infections are routinely claimed, too. But the biggest by far – and I really do mean by far – is for injuries sustained in cat fights,” she stresses.

“This sends a clear message to every cat parent. The best way to keep your cat safe, uninjured and healthy is to keep them contained on your property, rather than letting them wander beyond the boundaries. There are various non-intrusive ways to do so, from secure catios and cat enclosures to cat-proof fencing,” advises Le Long.

PD Insurance customers are alerted to the risk of cat fights, with policy wording recommending keeping cats contained and claims for injuries from fighting limited to two for the life of the pet.

Le Long continues, “Desexing them is also very worthwhile, as it not only reduces the likelihood of fights when cats are in heat, it reduces the risk of cancer and more. Research shows desexed cats live a longer, healthier life.”

The basics are best

Other basic advice always in fashion is keeping vaccinations and parasite control up to date, feeding a measured, high-quality diet, ensuring kitty is well-stimulated and keeping them groomed to help pick up skin and coat changes. Again, spaying and neutering may limit your cat’s fighting spirit and help protect its health – but it’s also vital in preventing unwanted litters.

Further, maintaining a healthy relationship with your cat means being alert to their well-being.

Watson comes back to how you’ll know if your furry friend isn’t okay, saying, “The biggest tip I can offer about cats is that they don’t react or respond to things like people or dogs. Cats often present quite differently for problems because they’re often secretive and naturally solitary. They behave differently to stress and can be much more difficult to manage or treat, knowing their ‘normal’ can be hugely helpful.”

Le Long says every cat parent should consider insurance for affording the unexpected.

“Even little things can quickly get expensive. We recently had a Devon Rex suffering from asthma and settled the owner’s claim for $3554. Insurance cover provides easy access to quality medical care without worrying about finances,” she concludes.

