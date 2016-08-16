Cruise ship Silver Whisper leaves Tauranga. Cruise ships are expected to start staying overnight in Mount Maunganui next season. Photo/file

For the first time, five cruise ships will be berthing in Tauranga overnight this season and Mount Mainstreet is hoping to cash in on the opportunity.

Mount Mainstreet manager Ingrid Fleming made her first six-monthly presentation to Tauranga City Council yesterday, talking about the positive state-of-play with one of the busiest winters businesses had seen.

Mount Mainstreet manager Ingrid Fleming is hoping Mount Maunganui will be able to cash in on five overnight cruise ship arrivals this season. Photo/file

With five cruise ships booked in for the coming season to stay overnight in Tauranga, Councillor Catherine Stewart asked Mrs Fleming whether any plans had been made by the Mainstreet membership to take advantage of the opportunities this would bring.

Mrs Fleming said the Mainstreet members were keen to get something started and stay open later, but there were other factors to consider.