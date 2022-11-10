Voyager 2022 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Mount Maunganui's Mauao reopens after person dies

A person has died on Mauao. Photo / File

Mauao has reopened after a person died on the maunga (mountain) yesterday.

Tauranga City Council issued a media statement Thursday afternoon saying: "Due to an incident on Mauao earlier this morning the maunga (mountain) is now closed until further notice".

The council posted on social media around 6.45pm saying the area had reopened.

A police media communications spokesman said a person was found deceased on the Mount this morning.

"However, there is not thought to be any suspicious circumstances."

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

