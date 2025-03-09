While he had practised on and off over the years, he said he started working on his technique “about five or so months ago”.

Kadyn started doing manu dives at his mate’s pool, where his friend’s dad had made a platform, around a year ago.

“Then wherever we went, he’d want to find a place to manu,” mum, Abbey Collins said.

“Whether that was Salisbury Wharf, Pilot Bay, Kaiate Falls, Kaituna, Ōhiwa, Whakatāne or Whangamatā.

“It’s come a long way since his uncle’s staple dives and my one-legged bombs.”

Kadyn’s favourite place to practise with his mates was the Pilot Bay wharf.

Kids male medallists Te Koha Burton (left, silver), Ngawiki Taka (gold), Kadyn Kanohi (bronze), and kids female bronze medallist Tawhai Rakich. Photo / Blinkshot Photography, Zach Quin

At the Hamilton qualifiers, his many splashes reached 9.6m. At the Auckland finals knockout round they reached 8.2m.

Kadyn advised others wanting to perfect their manu to tuck hard, but not too early, and avoid back slapping.

He hoped to one day be a professional rugby player or cricketer, but for now he has his sights on coming first at the next world champs.

Event founder and organiser Scott Rice said the grand final was an amazing day.

“The best from around New Zealand and some from around the world battling it out for eight different world titles.

“It was filled with massive crowds, energy, live music, fantastic sponsor activations and a real engaged crowd all day long.”

Mount Maunganui’s 12-year-old Kadyn Kanohi at the Z Manu World Champs, Auckland finals knockout round, making a splash that reached 8.2m. Photo / BLINKSHOT Photography, Zach Quin

Rice said there were some huge splashes but the standout was by Whangārei man Maara Toa, who won the adult male category with a splash height of 10m.

“It was great,” he said.

This is the second summer the Z Manu World Champs have been held and Rice said this year’s event was bigger than the last.

“I congratulate him [Kadyn] and for coming up from Tauranga and making the trip with his family, I think that’s really cool.”