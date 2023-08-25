Te Paea and Ray Smith pictured at the railway crossing in Mount Maunganui where their 11-year-old daughter, Jorja-Ray, was tragically killed by a train. Photo / Alex Cairns

Nearly four weeks after a young girl was hit and killed by a train in Mount Maunganui, her grieving mother says “zig-zag” railing “might have saved her life”.

Jorja-Ray Smith, 11, died when she was struck by a train at a level crossing while biking home from Mount Maunganui Intermediate School on July 31.

Her mother, Te Paea Smith, is now calling for safety improvements at the crossing, including the installation of barriers for pedestrians and cyclists, “zig-zag” railing and a timetable change for trains travelling through the area.

“I just don’t want another child to be killed there,” she told the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend.

KiwiRail says it is a “heart-breaking” situation for everyone involved and it was working with the local council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to look at “possible improvements” to the pedestrian crossing.

The comments come after Allan Goodhall - the widower of a woman killed after being struck by a train in Mount Maunganui 13 years ago - spoke out earlier this month, saying he believed the yellow “look for trains” sign was “completely inadequate” at rail crossings.

In Goodhall’s view, the “minimum” safety improvement should be installing “some kind of gate” at the railway crossing where Jorja-Ray died.

Jorja-Ray’s parents, Te Paea and Ray Smith, spoke to the Bay of Plenty Times on August 8, saying she was a “precious gift” and a “special angel that came for a brief visit”.

Jorja-Ray’s whānau visited her school on August 11, thanking the pupils and teachers for the happiness she had in her short time there.

Te Paea Smith this week told the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend she wanted to see “zig-zag” rails installed at the crossing where Jorja-Ray died.

“If she had to manoeuvre her bike around those zig-zags, it would’ve taken her a couple of minutes more. So that might have saved her life.”

Smith said she also wanted barriers installed for pedestrians and cyclists, similar to what was already there for cars.

“I stood there for ages and I could see why. There’s a lot of traffic at that particular roundabout anyway ... I tried to imagine from an 11-year-old’s point of view. It’s just so open and all she had to do was cross it. If she didn’t look left and right, which she obviously didn’t ... there has to be something in place for children to actually block them.

“You would see why an 11-year-old, especially with a helmet on, a bike and maybe earbuds in, would not see the lights that are happening.”

Te Paea Smith wants to see barriers and rails installed at the crossing where her daughter was killed. Photo / Alex Cairns

Smith also questioned the 3pm timing of trains going through the area when there were three schools nearby - Mount Maunganui Intermediate School, Mount Maunganui College and Omanu Primary School.

“Parents are going to pick their kids up then. Why does it have to go [at] that time [in] particular when they know that’s when school’s coming out?”

Smith said she knew the incident was “nobody’s fault”.

“I don’t want other parents to have to go through this. I’d just like to see some safety measures put in place and maybe that’ll help us move on. We’ll never get over it - she was just too young to go.”

Smith said a “huge thank you” to the “whole community” - her whānau, the schools, supermarkets, local businesses and KiwiRail.

“Everyone has been very supportive. Out of tragedy has come just wonderful support and we couldn’t have asked for more. We’re really humbled and overwhelmed by all of it.”

In a statement, KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy said it was a “heart-breaking” situation for all involved, including the family, the driver and everyone who attended the accident at the time.

“We fully acknowledge the impact it has had.”

Reidy confirmed the road barrier arms, lights and bells on the immediately adjacent road crossing were all working at the time.

He said the pedestrian/cycle crossing was being reviewed by Waka Kotahi, KiwiRail and Tauranga City Council to look at what “possible improvements” could be made.

“This work is still under way but we will ensure the family is updated when the review is complete.”

