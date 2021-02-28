Mount Maunganui power outage affects Te Maunga traffic lights

Lights at the Te Maunga intersection appear to be affected by a power outage. Photo / Supplied

A power outage in Mount Maunganui is affecting a busy intersection this afternoon.

Powerco is stating that 171 properties are affected by a power outage between Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa.

The Bay of Plenty Times understands this is also affecting the traffic lights installed at the Te Maunga roadworks site, near Trustpower Baypark.

A site investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the outage, Powerco said on its website.

The power went out at 2.13pm and is estimated to be back on at 6.15pm.

More to come.