“The dumping happens a lot and I have been in contact with the police about it,” Pearson said.

The most recent incident happened on April 7 when staff arrived to find a large amount of waste left outside the op shop.

“We’re trying hard to run a small community op shop and to keep prices as low as possible, but sometimes we’ve had to hire a skip or cleaners and that just means less money goes to the community.”

Any profits from the thrift store go to St Mary’s and St Peter’s churches, Reverend Sue Genner said.

“The Anglican Parish of Mount Maunganui seeks to serve its community, and many of the volunteers in the op shop are our parishioners, so this is very disheartening to them.

“As St Mary’s church, the op shop, and the preschool all share the same carpark, this impacts us all.

“It is deeply disappointing to see this dumping occur and to have to wear the additional costs of that impacting our ability to offer some relief to those who are struggling in these difficult times.”

The shop staff were grateful for the support they had received, but said the actions of some only made their job harder.

“People are leaving rubbish we can’t use – like clothing that stinks or has stains and household goods that are damaged,” Pearson said.

“Op shopping is my life; I call it treasure hunting. I love this job, but the dumping is just heartbreaking.”